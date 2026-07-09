“We are committed to strengthening our strategic partnerships to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and efficient transportation system, supporting Dubai’s vision to be the best city in the world to live, work and visit, and the most future-ready city. In line with the objectives of the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, we continue to develop an advanced electric vehicle charging infrastructure that provides a seamless and reliable charging experience, reduces carbon emissions, and improves air quality. This supports the rapid growth in electric vehicle adoption across the emirate and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in sustainability and innovation,” said Al Tayer.