DAE completes Macquarie deal, taking its fleet to about 1,000 aircraft
Dubai: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has completed its $9 billion acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance, lifting its fleet to about 1,000 aircraft and making the Dubai company the world’s third-largest aircraft lessor.
The enlarged owned, managed and committed fleet serves more than 175 airlines across over 75 countries, expanding DAE’s role in supplying aircraft to carriers worldwide.
The enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $9 billion, including changes to Macquarie AirFinance’s fleet between the announcement of the deal and its completion.
DAE also has commitments to acquire about 150 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus, ATR and aircraft trading counterparties.
The company said delivery positions in its orderbook now extend into the 2030s, giving it greater capacity to meet the future fleet requirements of airline customers.
With a track record of successful transformational acquisitions, the closing of MAF marks another milestone on our journey. Our current fleet size makes us the third largest lessor globally, both by fleet value and number of owned and managed aircraftFiroz Tarapore, CEO of DAE
DAE leases aircraft to airlines through its aviation finance business, allowing carriers to expand or renew their fleets without purchasing every aircraft directly.
The acquisition will add new airline customers to DAE Capital while expanding existing relationships with carriers already served by the company.
“This transaction also allows us to deepen our long-standing relationships with Boeing and Airbus. Delivery slots on our orderbook now extend into the 2030s, giving us the flexibility to better support our airline customers’ fleet requirements,” Tarapore said.
DAE said its fleet services are also supported by recently announced initiatives with Blackstone and Neuberger, which cover different stages of an aircraft’s operating lifecycle.
The transaction was first announced in February 2026.