GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai's DAE becomes world’s third-largest aircraft lessor after $9 billion deal

DAE completes Macquarie deal, taking its fleet to about 1,000 aircraft

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
DAE hopes to use the loan to support the future financing needs of the business.
DAE hopes to use the loan to support the future financing needs of the business.
WAM

Dubai: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has completed its $9 billion acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance, lifting its fleet to about 1,000 aircraft and making the Dubai company the world’s third-largest aircraft lessor.

The enlarged owned, managed and committed fleet serves more than 175 airlines across over 75 countries, expanding DAE’s role in supplying aircraft to carriers worldwide.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $9 billion, including changes to Macquarie AirFinance’s fleet between the announcement of the deal and its completion.

Aircraft orders extend into the 2030s

DAE also has commitments to acquire about 150 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus, ATR and aircraft trading counterparties.

The company said delivery positions in its orderbook now extend into the 2030s, giving it greater capacity to meet the future fleet requirements of airline customers.

With a track record of successful transformational acquisitions, the closing of MAF marks another milestone on our journey. Our current fleet size makes us the third largest lessor globally, both by fleet value and number of owned and managed aircraft
Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE

DAE leases aircraft to airlines through its aviation finance business, allowing carriers to expand or renew their fleets without purchasing every aircraft directly.

DAE expands its airline customer base

The acquisition will add new airline customers to DAE Capital while expanding existing relationships with carriers already served by the company.

“This transaction also allows us to deepen our long-standing relationships with Boeing and Airbus. Delivery slots on our orderbook now extend into the 2030s, giving us the flexibility to better support our airline customers’ fleet requirements,” Tarapore said.

DAE said its fleet services are also supported by recently announced initiatives with Blackstone and Neuberger, which cover different stages of an aircraft’s operating lifecycle.

The transaction was first announced in February 2026.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiAviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

An artist's rendition of a Philippine Airlines (PAL) Boeing 787-10. The order, estimated at $3.4 billion, underscores Boeing's enduring relationship with the Philippines' oldest airline.

PAL bets $3.4 billion on Boeing, orders 20 Dreamliners

3m read
Supplied

ADNOC L&S adds four LNG ships in $900 million deal

2m read
Emirates SkyCargo becomes first airline to operate Boeing 777-300ERSF freighter conversion.

Emirates turns passenger jet into cargo aircraft

2m read
The Airbus deal would see Tata oversee the production of the H125 civil helicopters in India.

Airbus lands $10 billion SAS jet order

2m read