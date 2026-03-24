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Dubai’s DAE signs $2.8 billion credit deal, total credit rises to $4bn

15 global banks back deal, replacing $1.4bn facility with 2031 maturity

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Headquartered in Dubai, DAE operates across two divisions—DAE Capital and DAE Engineering—and serves more than 200 airline customers in over 80 countries.
Headquartered in Dubai, DAE operates across two divisions—DAE Capital and DAE Engineering—and serves more than 200 airline customers in over 80 countries.
DAE

Dubai: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd has signed agreements for new long-term, unsecured revolving credit facilities worth $2.8 billion, increasing its total revolving credit capacity to approximately $4 billion.

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The financing includes both US dollar and UAE dirham commitments, comprising $2.3 billion in conventional funding and $0.5 billion in Shari’a-compliant liquidity. The funds have been secured from 15 global financial institutions.

Headquartered in Dubai, DAE operates across two divisions—DAE Capital and DAE Engineering—and serves more than 200 airline customers in over 80 countries.

Emirates NBD and First Abu Dhabi Bank acted as Initial Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner, and Coordinator on the conventional facility, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank served as Mandated Lead Arranger on the Shari’a-compliant facility.

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, said, “We are delighted to announce these new facilities, which further bolster DAE’s liquidity strength.”

He added, “By tapping both conventional and Shari’a-compliant sources of funding, this transaction underscores DAE’s exceptional access to liquidity from both our local banking partners and a globally diversified group of leading financial institutions.”

DAE had earlier secured a $300 million three-year unsecured term loan in June 2025 from Bank of China entities to support general corporate purposes.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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