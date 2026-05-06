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Saudi Arabia posts SR125.7 billion deficit in Q1 2026 on lower oil revenues

Modest non-oil growth push public debt to SR1.67 trillion

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Total revenues reached SR260.97 billion in Q1, with oil income contributing SR144.72 billion despite a 3 per cent year-on-year decline.
Total revenues reached SR260.97 billion in Q1, with oil income contributing SR144.72 billion despite a 3 per cent year-on-year decline.
SPA

Saudi Arabia recorded a budget deficit of 125.7 billion riyals ($33.5 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, as a decline in oil revenues and a sharp rise in government spending weighed on public finances, the Ministry of Finance said.

Total revenues reached SR260.97 billion in Q1, with oil income contributing SR144.72 billion despite a 3 per cent year-on-year decline, the ministry said in its quarterly budget report.

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Non-oil revenues rose 2 per cent to SR116.25 billion, supported mainly by taxes on goods and services, which generated SR74.93 billion.

Government expenditure climbed 20 per cent year-on-year to SR386.69 billion, reflecting higher spending on operations and capital projects.

Compensation of employees stood at SR151.06 billion, while spending on goods and services rose to SR98.05 billion. Capital expenditure reached SR43.43 billion, underscoring continued investment in infrastructure and development.

The deficit was fully financed through borrowing, with total financing matching the shortfall at SR125.7 billion.

Public debt rose to SR1.67 trillion by the end of the quarter, up from SR1.52 trillion at the start of the year. Domestic debt accounted for SR1.04 trillion, while external debt stood at SR624.4 billion.

Government reserves reached SR400.93 billion, while the current account balance stood at SR67.67 billion at the end of the period under review.

Spending increased across most sectors, including military and security, education, health and social development, and infrastructure, the ministry said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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