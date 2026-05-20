In the broader market, almost all sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the red during early trade. Nifty Auto declined by 1.30 per cent, Nifty FMCG fell 0.90 per cent, Nifty Media tanked 1.96 per cent, Nifty Metal slipped 0.81 per cent, while Nifty PSU Bank lost 1.27 per cent. Nifty Private Bank was down by 0.92 per cent, Nifty Realty declined 1.78 per cent and Nifty Consumer Durables fell 0.80 per cent.