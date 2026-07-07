Oil prices mixed: WTI, Murban see modest rebound as Brent slides to $71.99/barrel

De-escalation in the Middle East: Crude prices have tumbled from recent highs as indirect peace talks between the US and Iran have successfully lowered the geopolitical risk premium.

Resumption of Gulf Oil shipments: Tanker traffic and commercial shipping are returning to the critical Strait of Hormuz. Major Gulf producers like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are ramping up daily exports to restore supplies.

Increased production targets: OPEC and its allies agreed to raise output targets to calibrate production and stabilise the market, shifting expectations from a supply shortage to a potential glut.