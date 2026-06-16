Oil prices crash: Sell-off comes after US–Iran de-escalation, preliminary peace framework

Benchmarks from WTI to Brent slide 4–7% on reduced Hormuz disruption risk
Global oil benchmarks tumbled across the board on Monday evening and into Tuesday morning (June 16), as markets are treating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as positive news.
Crude oil rates prices are falling from their crisis highs as traders anticipate a gradual recovery in Gulf exports, with WTI crude sliding to $80.75 (-4.9%) and Brent to $83.38 (-4.5%).
Murban crude was down 7% to $76.81 (down $6.21) as of 6.59am Tokyo time on Tuesday.
The broad sell-off comes after reports of a US–Iran de-escalation or preliminary peace framework, including expectations of reduced military confrontation and a possible easing of pressure on maritime flows.
The Strait of Hormuz oil trade chokepoint is no longer effectively closed, and a small but growing number of ships are beginning to cross, prompting traders to rapidly unwound a geopolitical risk premium built up during weeks of conflict in the Middle East.
That shift immediately triggered a repricing of global supply risk.
Updates on the major global crude oil benchmarks:
WTI & Brent: down ~4–5% (sharp risk-premium unwind)
Murban & regional Middle East crudes: down ~6–7% (most sensitive to Hormuz risk easing)
OPEC Basket: down ~6.5% (broad producer basket repricing)
DME Oman, Indian Basket, Mexican Basket: all down ~5–7% → global spillover decline
Natural gas: slightly higher (+0.9%) (due to diverging energy market dynamics)
The current price movement shows a pattern, say industry analysts, i.e. the closer the crude benchmark is tied to Middle East flows, the sharper the decline.