Oil slides over 4% on US–Iran deal hopes as WTI crashes to $81 — traders bet on peace easing supply fears

US natural gas, gasoline and heating oil futures posted losses of roughly 2% to 3.4%. tradingeconomics.comAnalysts cautioned that the sell-off could prove volatile.

While a successful deal would ease supply fears, any setback in talks or renewed regional clashes — including tensions involving Israel, Hezbollah in Lebanon and other proxies — could quickly reverse the downward pressure on prices.

As of 9:55 am in Tokyo, trading remained active with focus squarely on diplomatic developments out of Washington and Tehran.