UAE fuel price outlook: Will petrol prices keep falling after oil jumps above $86?

Fresh tensions in Strait of Hormuz lifted oil prices, but will UAE motorists pay more?
Dubai: UAE motorists may have to temper expectations of another sharp fall in fuel prices after global oil prices surged following reported Iranian attacks on two UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude climbed above $85 a barrel on Tuesday, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose above $80, extending oil's gains to about 12% since Friday as traders priced in renewed geopolitical risks.
The rally marks a sharp reversal from the optimism that had driven Brent down to the low $70s after the US-Iran ceasefire framework agreed in June helped restore confidence in Gulf energy supplies.
For UAE motorists, the latest move raises an important question: could pump prices start rising again after July's first fuel price cut in four months?
The latest rally was triggered by reported Iranian missile strikes on two UAE tankers operating in the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz.
The attacks renewed concerns over the security of one of the world's most important energy corridors, through which around 20% of global seaborne oil passes. Brent crude rose above $85, while US crude climbed past $80, levels not seen for about a month.
Although prices remain well below the peaks reached earlier this year when Brent briefly exceeded $120, the latest increase shows how quickly geopolitical developments can reshape the oil market.
The UAE reviews fuel prices every month using the previous month's average international oil prices rather than daily market movements.
That means one or two days of higher crude prices are unlikely, by themselves, to result in higher pump prices. What matters is whether Brent remains elevated over the coming weeks.
If oil retreats back towards the mid-$70 range, the impact on the next fuel price review would likely be limited.
If Brent holds above $85 for an extended period, however, the higher monthly average could reduce the scope for further fuel price cuts or even place upward pressure on future revisions.
The latest jump in oil prices has clouded the near-term outlook, but most major forecasters have not yet changed their expectations for lower crude prices over the second half of 2026.
Those forecasts were based on improving supply after the US-Iran ceasefire framework, the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and additional OPEC+ production. The recent attacks on UAE tankers have reintroduced a geopolitical risk premium, but analysts say it is too early to conclude that the broader downtrend has reversed.
Before the latest escalation, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expected Brent crude to fall below $80 a barrel during the third quarter and ease towards $70 by year-end as Hormuz exports recovered and global demand slowed.
Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter Brent forecast to $80 from $90, while Morgan Stanley projected $90 in the third quarter and $80 in the fourth. Citi remains among the most bearish, forecasting $75 in the third quarter and $70 in the fourth quarter.
The latest market reaction reinforces warnings from several analysts that geopolitical risks had not disappeared.
ING commodities strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey recently said markets appeared to be pricing in too little geopolitical risk.
"This complacency is odd and clearly leaves significant upside risk if the supply recovery proves slow — or if we see significant re-escalation."
Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at SPI Asset Management, also warned that while the market had moved beyond its initial panic, supply risks had not completely disappeared.
"Oil has moved beyond the first panic phase because the physical system has proved more resilient than feared."
He noted that the market has continued functioning because of pipeline alternatives, inventory drawdowns and strategic reserve releases rather than a full recovery in Gulf energy flows.
"Hormuz does not need to run at full capacity for the market to function. Around 70% traffic, plus pipeline alternatives and inventory drawdowns, can keep the lights on."
The direction of UAE fuel prices over the coming months will largely depend on four factors:
Whether Brent crude stays above $85 or falls back towards $70-$75.
The security situation in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf shipping lanes.
Whether OPEC+ continues increasing production as planned.
Progress in diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran.
The latest surge in crude prices does not immediately change the outlook for UAE fuel prices, but it does make the picture less certain than it was only a few days ago.
The UAE's market-linked pricing system means sustained changes in global oil prices—not short-term spikes—are what ultimately feed into pump prices.
If tensions ease and Brent slips back towards the mid-$70 range, motorists could still see stable or slightly lower fuel prices in the coming months.
If the current rally persists or the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz deteriorates further, the pace of relief is likely to slow, and the possibility of renewed price increases would become more likely.
For now, the market has shifted from expecting steadily lower oil prices to closely watching whether the latest geopolitical shock proves temporary or develops into another prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.