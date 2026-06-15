US-Iran deal: Trump says agreement reached as Tehran claims victory

Reported US-Iran truce aims to stop military operations across all Middle East fronts
President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States and Iran have reached an agreement, marking a potential breakthrough in efforts to end months of escalating conflict in the Middle East.
The announcement, if fully implemented, would represent a major turning point in a crisis that has drawn in Israel, Hezbollah, and other regional actors, with fighting spreading across Lebanon, Gaza, and key maritime routes.
Details of the deal have not yet been fully released, but it is expected to include a framework aimed at halting hostilities and opening a path toward broader negotiations on security arrangements, sanctions relief, and Iran’s nuclear programme.
The confirmation comes after weeks of contradictory signals between Washington and Tehran, with both sides previously signalling progress while disputing key terms of any final agreement.
Regional tensions remain high, and it is not yet clear how allied groups on the ground will respond to the reported breakthrough.
Pakistan’s prime minister says the United States and Iran have agreed to an “immediate and permanent” halt to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, in a major claimed breakthrough aimed at de-escalating regional conflict.
The announcement, if confirmed by both Iran and the US, would mark a significant shift in efforts to contain fighting that has spread across multiple theatres in the Middle East, where tensions involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran-aligned groups have continued to escalate.
Iran has said it has achieved “great victories” in its confrontation with the United States, framing recent developments as a strategic success amid escalating political and military tensions between the two countries.