QR codes, cards and contactless payments now accepted across all taxis
Ajman: Ajman Transport Authority has completed the rollout of a fully digital payment system across its taxi fleet, making all taxi fare transactions cashless in a move aimed at advancing smart mobility and supporting the emirate's digital transformation goals.
The authority said passengers can now pay fares using a range of electronic payment options, including QR codes displayed on taxi meters and mobile devices, as well as Point of Sale (POS) terminals that accept bank cards and contactless payments. The system is designed to provide a secure, fast and seamless payment experience.
Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport Corporation, described the achievement as a major milestone in the development of taxi services in Ajman, noting that it enhances operational efficiency while improving customer convenience.
He said the project helps speed up payment transactions, strengthens security and reliability, reduces reliance on cash handling, and supports sustainability objectives within the transport sector.
Al Jallaf added that the authority remains committed to expanding its digital services and adopting best practices in smart transport to reinforce Ajman's position as a leader in safe, sustainable and technology-driven mobility solutions.
The authority said it will continue investing in advanced technologies and smart services to meet future transport needs and further strengthen its leadership in the UAE's transport sector.