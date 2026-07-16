Round-the-clock smart unit serves 86 residents after Ajman tower blaze
Ajman: Ajman Police has continued supporting residents affected by the recent fire at Ajman corniche tower, deploying its mobile smart police centre at the scene to provide on-the-spot police services, answer inquiries and assist those impacted by the incident.
The mobile unit, which operates around the clock, was activated as part of the force’s efforts to ensure uninterrupted access to police services and provide immediate assistance to affected residents during the aftermath of the fire.
Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Director of Al Madina Comprehensive Police Station, said the Mobile Smart Police Centre has so far assisted 86 residents affected by the fire, enabling them to access police services and complete procedures on-site without the need to visit a police station. Services are delivered through digital platforms and smart technologies integrated into the vehicle, enabling residents to complete transactions efficiently while also receiving guidance and support. The centre has additionally been responding to inquiries from those affected and monitoring their needs.
Al Kaabi said the initiative reflects Ajman Police’s commitment to delivering services wherever they are needed and responding swiftly to community requirements during emergencies.
“The activation of the mobile smart police centre is an extension of Ajman Police’s approach to facilitating services, ensuring their continuity at incident locations and providing a seamless customer experience under all circumstances,” he said.
He added that the initiative supports the force’s efforts to enhance service quality while maintaining a strong field presence during emergency situations.
Al Kaabi urged residents to follow safety and prevention guidelines in residential buildings and ensure compliance with all safety requirements to safeguard lives and property.
He also wished all members of the community continued safety and well-being.