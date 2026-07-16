The mobile unit, which operates around the clock, was activated as part of the force’s efforts to ensure uninterrupted access to police services and provide immediate assistance to affected residents during the aftermath of the fire.

Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Director of Al Madina Comprehensive Police Station, said the Mobile Smart Police Centre has so far assisted 86 residents affected by the fire, enabling them to access police services and complete procedures on-site without the need to visit a police station. Services are delivered through digital platforms and smart technologies integrated into the vehicle, enabling residents to complete transactions efficiently while also receiving guidance and support. The centre has additionally been responding to inquiries from those affected and monitoring their needs.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.