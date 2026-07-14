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Fire breaks out in tower on Ajman corniche, residents evacuated safely

Civil Defence teams quickly contain blaze and prevent spread to nearby buildings

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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The blaze was successfully contained and prevented from spreading to neighbouring residential buildings.
The blaze was successfully contained and prevented from spreading to neighbouring residential buildings.
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Ajman: Civil Defence teams in Ajman successfully contained an accidental fire that broke out in a tower on the Ajman Corniche, authorities said.

Emergency response teams from the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Ajman were dispatched immediately after receiving a report of the incident and began firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.

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Authorities said residents of the tower were evacuated as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety while firefighters tackled the fire.

The blaze was successfully contained and prevented from spreading to neighbouring residential buildings, officials added.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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