Fire breaks out in tower on Ajman corniche, residents evacuated safely

Civil Defence teams quickly contain blaze and prevent spread to nearby buildings
Ajman: Civil Defence teams in Ajman successfully contained an accidental fire that broke out in a tower on the Ajman Corniche, authorities said.
Emergency response teams from the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Ajman were dispatched immediately after receiving a report of the incident and began firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.
Authorities said residents of the tower were evacuated as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety while firefighters tackled the fire.
The blaze was successfully contained and prevented from spreading to neighbouring residential buildings, officials added.