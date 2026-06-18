Fire in a Dubai building undergoing maintenance quickly extinguished

Dubai Civil Defence swiftly contains fire on Sheikh Zayed Road building
Dubai: Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire that broke out Thursday at a building undergoing maintenance along Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road, with no injuries reported, authorities said.
Dubai Civil Defence teams responded promptly to the incident, carrying out suppression and cooling operations in accordance with approved safety protocols to ensure full containment of the blaze.
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No injuries were reported, and the incident was safely brought under control without any disruption to surrounding areas.
Cooling operations were carried out to ensure the site was safe, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Officials said the affected building was undergoing maintenance at the time of the incident. No evacuations involving neighbouring buildings were reported, and there was no immediate indication of significant structural damage.
Sheikh Zayed Road is Dubai's main commercial artery, lined with office towers, hotels and residential skyscrapers, making rapid emergency response critical to minimising disruptions in one of the city's busiest districts.
Authorities have not announced any prolonged road closures or traffic disruptions resulting from the fire.