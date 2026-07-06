Dubai restaurant fire on Sheikh Zayed Road brought under control

No injuries reported after Civil Defence evacuates residents and contains the blaze.
Dubai:A fire that broke out at a restaurant on Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday morning was brought under control after more than three hours, with no injuries reported, Dubai Civil Defence said in a statement to Gulf News.
The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room received the emergency call at 7.42am on Monday, July 6, and immediately dispatched firefighters from Al Ittihad Fire Station , the first-response unit responsible for the area.
Fire crews reached the scene at 7.48am, achieving a response time of six minutes .
On arrival, firefighters assessed the blaze as a medium-scale fire and evacuated residents from the building as a precaution while teams worked to contain the flames.
At 10.50am , the incident commander confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and that cooling operations were under way to extinguish remaining hot spots and prevent the fire from reigniting.
Dubai Civil Defence said no injuries were reported.
The site will be handed over to the relevant authorities after cooling operations are completed, in accordance with established procedures.