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Dubai restaurant fire on Sheikh Zayed Road brought under control

No injuries reported after Civil Defence evacuates residents and contains the blaze.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Firefighters evacuate residents, control medium-scale blaze on busy highway
Firefighters evacuate residents, control medium-scale blaze on busy highway

Dubai:A fire that broke out at a restaurant on Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday morning was brought under control after more than three hours, with no injuries reported, Dubai Civil Defence said in a  statement to Gulf News.

The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room received the emergency call at 7.42am on  Monday, July 6, and immediately dispatched firefighters from Al Ittihad Fire Station , the first-response unit responsible for the area. 

Fire crews reached the scene at 7.48am, achieving a response time of  six minutes . 

On arrival, firefighters assessed the blaze as a medium-scale fire and evacuated residents from the building as a precaution while teams worked to contain the flames. 

At 10.50am , the incident commander confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and that cooling operations were under way to extinguish remaining hot spots and prevent the fire from reigniting. 

Dubai Civil Defence said no injuries were reported. 

The site will be handed over to the relevant authorities after cooling operations are completed, in accordance with established procedures.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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