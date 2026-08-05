Dubai South fire caused by workshop accident, no injuries reported: Civil Defence

Workshop blaze in Dubai South ignites trucks and caravans, swiftly contained
Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that a fire that broke out on Tuesday night in the Dubai South area was caused by an accident at a workshop in the district.
According to a statement shared by the Dubai Media Office on Wednesday, the blaze spread from the workshop and led to the ignition of several trucks and caravans parked in the vicinity.
Firefighting teams responded to the incident and extinguished the fire, the statement said. No injuries were reported.
Authorities did not disclose the cause of the workshop accident or the extent of material damage. Further details are awaited.