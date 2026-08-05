How 99% of UAE labour disputes settled without court?

Ahmed Al Qara, Director of the Labour Relations Department at MoHRE, said the ministry continues to strengthen its dispute resolution system through an integrated approach based on proactive solutions and effective mechanisms that protect the rights of all parties.

A major factor behind the improved performance is the ministry’s authority to adjudicate labour disputes involving claims of up to Dh50,000. The measure has significantly accelerated the resolution process, reduced the burden on courts and enabled employees and employers to secure their entitlements more quickly.

The results are among the key achievements of MoHRE’s Labour Market Services Sector during the first half of the year and follow continued enhancements to the labour dispute resolution system aimed at maintaining balanced employment relationships.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), a total of 185,793 labour disputes were settled amicably between January and June 2026, accounting for 98.6 per cent of all recorded cases. Only 2,481 disputes, or 1.4 per cent, were referred to the judiciary, reflecting the efficiency of the ministry’s dispute resolution framework and its alignment with international best practices.

The ministry added that these efforts form part of its broader strategy to enhance labour relations, deliver smart and proactive government services, and reinforce the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most competitive labour markets. The country ranks first in the World Competitiveness Yearbook for having the fewest labour disputes.

MoHRE said maintaining such a high rate of amicable dispute resolution reflects the strength of its legislative and procedural framework and its commitment to providing fast, fair and efficient mechanisms that safeguard the rights of employers and employees alike.

“This allows the Ministry to intervene promptly and take necessary action before issues escalate into legal disputes while also improving employer compliance and strengthening trust between both parties to the employment relationship,” he said.

He added that the approach enables faster responses to the needs of employers and employees while supporting the UAE’s vision of a flexible, balanced and competitive labour market built on fairness and efficiency.

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