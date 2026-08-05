How 99% of UAE labour disputes settled without court?

MoHRE handles nearly 186,000 workplace disputes amicably in H1 2026
DUBAI: The UAE resolved nearly 99 per cent of labour disputes without the need for court intervention during the first half of 2026,
According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), a total of 185,793 labour disputes were settled amicably between January and June 2026, accounting for 98.6 per cent of all recorded cases. Only 2,481 disputes, or 1.4 per cent, were referred to the judiciary, reflecting the efficiency of the ministry’s dispute resolution framework and its alignment with international best practices.
The results are among the key achievements of MoHRE’s Labour Market Services Sector during the first half of the year and follow continued enhancements to the labour dispute resolution system aimed at maintaining balanced employment relationships.
A major factor behind the improved performance is the ministry’s authority to adjudicate labour disputes involving claims of up to Dh50,000. The measure has significantly accelerated the resolution process, reduced the burden on courts and enabled employees and employers to secure their entitlements more quickly.
Ahmed Al Qara, Director of the Labour Relations Department at MoHRE, said the ministry continues to strengthen its dispute resolution system through an integrated approach based on proactive solutions and effective mechanisms that protect the rights of all parties.
“The Ministry remains committed to resolving complaints within prescribed timeframes while prioritising amicable settlements through strengthened complaint-handling processes staffed by specialised legal professionals,” Al Qara said.
He added that the approach enables faster responses to the needs of employers and employees while supporting the UAE’s vision of a flexible, balanced and competitive labour market built on fairness and efficiency.
Al Qara said the ministry’s expanding digital services ecosystem has also played a significant role in improving dispute resolution by making services more accessible and enhancing customer satisfaction.
He highlighted the upgraded Wage Protection System as a key contributor to reducing labour disputes by strengthening proactive monitoring of employers’ compliance with wage payment requirements and identifying delays or violations at an early stage.
“This allows the Ministry to intervene promptly and take necessary action before issues escalate into legal disputes while also improving employer compliance and strengthening trust between both parties to the employment relationship,” he said.
The labour dispute resolution framework and the Wage Protection System are integrated with the ministry’s wider digital and regulatory platforms, enabling better monitoring of employer compliance and supporting data-driven decision-making.
MoHRE said maintaining such a high rate of amicable dispute resolution reflects the strength of its legislative and procedural framework and its commitment to providing fast, fair and efficient mechanisms that safeguard the rights of employers and employees alike.
The ministry added that these efforts form part of its broader strategy to enhance labour relations, deliver smart and proactive government services, and reinforce the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most competitive labour markets. The country ranks first in the World Competitiveness Yearbook for having the fewest labour disputes.
MoHRE encouraged employers and employees seeking assistance to contact its Labour Claims and Advisory Call Centre on the toll-free number 80084 or access services through its website and smart application.