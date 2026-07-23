If the employee intentionally causes self-injury for any reason.

If the injury occurs while the employee is under the influence of alcohol, narcotics, or other mind-altering substances.

If the injury results from a deliberate violation of preventive instructions displayed prominently at the workplace, as specified in the Executive Regulations of the law.

If the injury results from intentional misconduct on the part of the employee.

If the employee refuses, without a valid reason, to undergo a medical examination or to follow the prescribed treatment recommended by the competent medical authority.