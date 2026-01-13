Four pillars aimed at stability, safety and job satisfaction
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has identified four essential pillars employers must consider when selecting health insurance for workers, stressing that a well-considered choice directly supports workforce stability, operational continuity and a healthy, sustainable work environment.
The Ministry explained that before selecting a health insurance policy, employers must ensure that basic healthcare needs are genuinely covered; approval procedures are clear and fast to avoid delays in treatment; access to the medical network is easy; and healthcare facilities are located close to workers’ workplaces or residences. It also underscored the importance of clear policy terms to guarantee continuity of healthcare services.
In a report published on its digital platform, MOHRE said adherence to these pillars enhances workers’ safety and job satisfaction, supports sustained productivity and reduces issues linked to delayed treatment.
The Ministry emphasised the need to strike a balance between service quality, comprehensive coverage and speed of response, in a way that serves the interests of both workers and employers.
MOHRE noted that the Basic Health Insurance Package provides comprehensive healthcare coverage for private-sector and domestic workers, within a system designed to improve quality of life and enhance job stability.
The package also reduces employers’ financial burden by offering health insurance at a cost significantly lower than direct treatment expenses. It further supports the competitiveness of the UAE labour market by strengthening health and social protection and fostering a safer, more sustainable work environment.
The Ministry said the health insurance policy can be purchased via the website whi.ae or through Business Service Centres. The Insurance Pool Contact Centre can be reached on 800 382467.
It clarified that the Basic Health Insurance is designated for domestic workers and private-sector employees and currently covers 380 healthcare providers across the UAE, up from 100 previously, ensuring easier access to services and a wider scope of medical coverage.
The Ministry added that the package costs Dh320 per year, with the policy valid for two years. The second-year fee can be refunded if the work permit is cancelled during the first year, easing the financial burden on employers.
The package offers a range of essential health benefits, including treatment for chronic diseases with no waiting period, emergency care, general healthcare services, ambulance and transport services, telehealth services, medical consultations and free laboratory services through Nofitias.
MOHRE encouraged employers and workers to take advantage of the package, which strengthens the competitiveness of the UAE labour market and supports an integrated health protection system.
