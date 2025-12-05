UAE handles 12,000 worker complaints, resolves 98% of disputes

More than 3,500 public reports flagged improper practices in the labor market
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) reported over 12,000 confidential complaints from workers seeking their rights between January and September 2025.
In addition, more than 3,500 public reports flagged improper practices in the labour market. Despite this high engagement, the average remains low—just three complaints per 100 workers nationwide.
MoHRE highlighted that 98% of labor disputes were settled amicably, thanks largely to Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2023, which allows the ministry to issue final decisions on claims under Dh50,000.
Only 2% of disputes went to labor courts, easing judicial pressure and speeding up resolutions.
Over nine million workers completed mandatory orientation programs in 2024, with 1.5 million completing self-directed guidance modules. Services are offered across 17 languages through 335 centers.
In the first nine months of 2025, authorities sent 22.9 million SMS and digital messages, handled 1.9 million customer service calls, 810,000 interactions via “Tawasol,” and 259,902 cases via “Voice of the Customer.”
The “Customer First Forum” engaged 3,106 employers, while premium service communications reached 117,663. Thirty-three customer councils facilitated direct feedback, underlining MoHRE’s push for transparency and ongoing labor market oversight.
