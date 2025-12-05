GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE handles 12,000 worker complaints, resolves 98% of disputes

More than 3,500 public reports flagged improper practices in the labor market

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
12,000 UAE labor complaints filed, most resolved
12,000 UAE labor complaints filed, most resolved
Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) reported over 12,000 confidential complaints from workers seeking their rights between January and September 2025.

In addition, more than 3,500 public reports flagged improper practices in the labour market. Despite this high engagement, the average remains low—just three complaints per 100 workers nationwide.

Dispute resolution hits record high

MoHRE highlighted that 98% of labor disputes were settled amicably, thanks largely to Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2023, which allows the ministry to issue final decisions on claims under Dh50,000.

Only 2% of disputes went to labor courts, easing judicial pressure and speeding up resolutions.

Nationwide awareness and outreach

Over nine million workers completed mandatory orientation programs in 2024, with 1.5 million completing self-directed guidance modules. Services are offered across 17 languages through 335 centers.

In the first nine months of 2025, authorities sent 22.9 million SMS and digital messages, handled 1.9 million customer service calls, 810,000 interactions via “Tawasol,” and 259,902 cases via “Voice of the Customer.”

Employer engagement and dialogue

The “Customer First Forum” engaged 3,106 employers, while premium service communications reached 117,663. Thirty-three customer councils facilitated direct feedback, underlining MoHRE’s push for transparency and ongoing labor market oversight.

Related Topics:
UAEUAE jobs

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh is in trouble for mimicking a scene from Rishab Shetty's hit 'Kantara'

Police complaint against Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

2m read
Firms warned: Meet Emiratisation targets or face fines

Firms warned: Meet Emiratisation targets or face fines

2m read
Emiratis on the opening day of 24th edition of Ru’ya, Careers UAE, a job fair for Nationals at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

What do young Emiratis really want from work?

3m read
Emiratisation targets apply to companies with 50 workers or more, requiring them to achieve a 2% growth in the number of Emirati citizens hired for their skilled jobs

Meet Emiratisation targets by Dec 31 or face fines

2m read