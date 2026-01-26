Oman cracks down on work injury delays, introduces fines for late reporting

New rules widen coverage to stress-related injuries and tighten employer reporting duties
Dubai: Oman has issued new regulations governing work-related injuries and occupational diseases, setting out detailed coverage criteria, reporting obligations and penalties for delays, under a decision issued by the Social Protection Fund.
The rules, issued under Decision No.1 of 2026, apply to work injuries that occurred before the law entered into force if the injured person’s condition had not yet stabilised, local media reported.
Injuries that had already stabilised before enforcement are excluded, even if compensation procedures were delayed. Occupational diseases diagnosed before an individual became subject to occupational injury insurance are also not covered.
The regulation broadly defines work-related injuries to include approved occupational diseases, injuries caused by work-related stress and fatigue, relapses or complications of previous work injuries, and accidents occurring during or because of work, inside or outside Oman. It also covers injuries leading to total disability or death during direct travel between an insured person’s home and workplace, provided the journey follows the usual route, involves no unjustified deviation and occurs within normal travel time.
Strict criteria are set for recognising injuries linked to stress or fatigue, requiring a direct causal link to the work environment, verified medical evidence, excessive or irregular working hours in breach of labour laws, and failure by employers to provide preventive measures. Certain heart and brain conditions may also qualify if stringent medical and occupational conditions are met.
Occupational diseases must be confirmed through specialist medical reports and clear evidence of exposure. Suspected cases are referred to specialists, with the Fund able to seek support from other authorities.
The regulation requires insured persons to notify employers on the same day an injury occurs, health permitting. Employers must report work injuries to the Fund within five days, and occupational diseases within 14 days. Failure to report may result in employers bearing compensation costs and fines of 10 rials for every 30 days of delay.
The framework also sets out rules on medical referrals, rehabilitation, disability assessments and appeals, aiming to standardise procedures, strengthen worker protection and clarify employer responsibilities under Oman’s social protection system.
