Ministry says UAE markets remain free of lettuce linked to the outbreak
Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has confirmed that UAE markets are free of lettuce products linked to the cyclosporiasis outbreak.
The Ministry said it remains in regular coordination with health and regulatory authorities to monitor and inspect shipments entering the country.
The Ministry added that it will continue to monitor international food safety alerts and follow ongoing investigations into potential sources of contamination affecting fresh produce, particularly lettuce originating from central Mexico.
In collaboration with the relevant regulatory authorities, the Ministry is also verifying the safety of food products available in UAE markets and taking preventive measures to ensure the highest food safety standards.
The Ministry encourages the public to continue following safe food handling practices, including thoroughly washing fresh fruits and vegetables before consumption and purchasing food only from approved retail outlets, helping strengthen the UAE’s food safety system and protect public health.