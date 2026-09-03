Beat the heat: Free health, government services offered to Filipino workers in Abu Dhabi

The initiative has sought to help protect OFWs from health risks associated with the UAE’s summer season while making basic healthcare services more accessible.

The “Beat the Heat Campaign: Stay Cool, Stay Healthy this Summer” has been organised by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Abu Dhabi in partnership with Al Ahalia Hospital Kabayan Clinic on August 18.

Dubai: Over 100 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents received free medical consultations and health screenings in Abu Dhabi as part of a campaign aimed at helping the Filipino community stay healthy during the UAE summer.

“I encourage our OFWs to always take care of their physical wellbeing while working overseas and to seek timely medical attention whenever needed,” said Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver.

The outreach has allowed participants to address government-related concerns while accessing the health services offered during the campaign.

Moreover, the event has given OFWs access to several Philippine government services in one location such as contract verification, assistance to nationals, overseas workers welfare administration, social security system, and Pag-IBIG services.

The Overseas Absentee Voting team has likewise been on hand to help Filipino workers register and update their voter records ahead of the 2028 national and local elections.

By bringing medical screenings and several government and support services together, the campaign has aimed to make it easier for OFWs and their families to access assistance while reinforcing the importance of staying healthy during the summer.

Meanwhile, the initiative has highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare and access to essential services for Filipinos working and living in the UAE.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.