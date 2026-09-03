Beat the heat: Free health, government services offered to Filipino workers in Abu Dhabi

More than 100 OFWs, dependents receive free medical checks, other services
Dubai: Over 100 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents received free medical consultations and health screenings in Abu Dhabi as part of a campaign aimed at helping the Filipino community stay healthy during the UAE summer.
The “Beat the Heat Campaign: Stay Cool, Stay Healthy this Summer” has been organised by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Abu Dhabi in partnership with Al Ahalia Hospital Kabayan Clinic on August 18.
The initiative has sought to help protect OFWs from health risks associated with the UAE’s summer season while making basic healthcare services more accessible.
Participants have received free general practitioner consultations and a range of basic health screenings. These have included vital signs monitoring, eye examinations, and glucose testing.
“I encourage our OFWs to always take care of their physical wellbeing while working overseas and to seek timely medical attention whenever needed,” said Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver.
He added, “Your health is essential to your safety, productivity, and overall wellbeing.”
Moreover, the event has given OFWs access to several Philippine government services in one location such as contract verification, assistance to nationals, overseas workers welfare administration, social security system, and Pag-IBIG services.
The outreach has allowed participants to address government-related concerns while accessing the health services offered during the campaign.
Additionally, financial services have been part of the initiative.
Banco de Oro (BDO) has conducted financial literacy sessions and assisted OFWs with opening BDO Kabayan accounts.
The Overseas Absentee Voting team has likewise been on hand to help Filipino workers register and update their voter records ahead of the 2028 national and local elections.
Meanwhile, the initiative has highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare and access to essential services for Filipinos working and living in the UAE.
By bringing medical screenings and several government and support services together, the campaign has aimed to make it easier for OFWs and their families to access assistance while reinforcing the importance of staying healthy during the summer.