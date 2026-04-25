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What you need to know about the new Philippine species in Abu Dhabi

Northern Luzon giant cloud rat, Palawan bearcat, Marinduque butterflies now in the capital

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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The domes showcase species from Asia and the Americas, with central oasis, waterfalls and ponds, offering a distinctive visitor experience
The domes showcase species from Asia and the Americas, with central oasis, waterfalls and ponds, offering a distinctive visitor experience
Facebook / Philippine Embassy in UAE

Dubai: Several Philippine species have been introduced in the The Butterfly Gardens in Abu Dhabi, including the Northern Luzon giant cloud rat, Palawan bearcat, and Marinduque butterflies, marking a significant moment in biodiversity awareness and conservation efforts in the UAE. 

The unveiling has taken place during Earth Month and highlighted the growing collaboration between the UAE and the Philippines in environmental and wildlife preservation.

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New addition

The Butterfly Gardens in Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first butterfly sanctuary, has been known for housing over 10,000 butterflies in climate-controlled domes. 

Now, it has also become home to a diverse range of species from the Philippines, such as the Northern Luzon giant cloud rat, also known as the “cloudrunner.” This species, which inhabits the montane and mossy forests of the Philippines, has played an important ecological role by dispersing seeds and feeding on vegetation in the canopy.

The cloudrunner has been considered an indicator of healthy forest ecosystems, making its presence in the UAE particularly significant. 

Philippine fauna 

In addition to the Northern Luzon giant cloud rat, the sanctuary is also home to the Palawan bearcat, an endangered species native to the Philippines’ Palawan island. 

Locally know as “binturong,” the bearcat is rare and has been regarded as Palawan’s “most iconic wildlife symbols.” 

Moreover, the garden has featured a variety of Philippine butterflies sourced from Marinduque, the butterfly capital of the country. These butterflies, which have been bred in collaboration with 15 local breeders in the Philippines, contribute to the ongoing efforts to restore forests and protect native species.

“Nearly 80 percent of pupae are community-sourced, supporting forest restoration and biodiversity conservation. With 10 percent of all cultivated butterflies released into the Philippine wild each month, the initiative underscores a steadfast commitment to preserving native species, further enriching the presence of Philippine fauna within curated nature exhibits across the UAE,” said the Philippine Embassy in UAE in a statement.

Promoting global conservation

For his part, Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver has emphasised the importance of such initiatives in global conservation. 

“The presence of Philippine species in this venue in Abu Dhabi is a point of pride, reflecting a meaningful extension of their native ecosystem and allowing our biodiversity to be appreciated by wider audiences,” stated Ver.

Visitors have been offered an opportunity to not only engage with species that are far from their own ecosystem, but also reflect on the shared responsibility of preserving the planet’s biodiversity for future generations.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEEnvironmentAbu DhabiPhilippines

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