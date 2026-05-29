Israel eyes Philippines as a key partner in 'Pax Silica' initiative

Philippine mineral resources to complement Israel’s expertise in AI, chips, cybersecurity
Manila: Israel is looking to the Philippines as a key partner in a US-led initiative to secure supply chains for artificial intelligence and semiconductors, with the Southeast Asian nation’s critical minerals seen as a vital complement to Israeli expertise in high technology.
Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines Dana Kursh said the potential partnership could be “tremendous,” highlighting the Philippines’ reserves of nickel and other key minerals that Israel lacks domestically.
Her comments, made in a Bagong Pilipinas interview on the state-owned PTV network, underscore growing bilateral ties under the Pax Silica Initiative, a US-led effort launched in December 2025.
“You have plenty of nickel and other different important minerals. What Israel has to offer is the tech side. We are advanced when it comes to AI and cybersecurity and other technological solutions,” Kursh said.Dana Kursh, Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines
The initiative aims to build resilient, innovation-driven supply chains for silicon-based technologies — from critical minerals to advanced manufacturing, chips and AI infrastructure, according to the US State Deparment .
The Philippines joined Pax Silica in April 2026 as one of its newer signatories, alongside plans with the United States to develop a 4,000-acre AI-native industrial acceleration hub in New Clark City within the Luzon Economic Corridor.
Kursh’s remarks come as the two countries explore deeper cooperation in mineral processing, research and development, and AI, including a possible memorandum of understanding on minerals.
“You have plenty of nickel and other different important minerals. What Israel has to offer is the tech side. We are advanced when it comes to AI and cybersecurity and other technological solutions,” Kursh said.
The Philippines is the world's largest exporter of raw nickel ore, accounting for over a third of global shipments. It is followed by Zimbabwe and the US, according to the Organisation of Economic Complexity (OEC).
Kursh said the two countries are working on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on critical minerals cooperation following the visit of Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque and Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo to Israel early this month.
CRITICAL MINERALS: According to the USGS, the Philippines' primary mineral resources include: gold, copper, nickel, cobalt, chromite, iron as well as non-metallic minerals (limestone, silica, clay, and marble).
“I cannot speak into the specifics of the MOU, I can speak just on the fact that it is a partnership when it comes to technological solutions in AI, in cybersecurity and in other avenues as well,” she told local media.
The Philippines is a major producer of nickel, a critical mineral used in batteries, electronics and other high-tech applications. Israeli strengths in AI, chip design and cybersecurity would pair with Philippine resources to help diversify supply chains away from dominant players, according to initiative backers.
Pax Silica, described by the US State Department under President Donald Trump as a “positive-sum” partnership of trusted allies, aims to reduce coercive dependencies and bolster economic security in the AI era.
Original and subsequent members include the US, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Australia, Singapore, the UK and others.
The Philippine government has welcomed the initiative as a way to elevate its role in global tech supply chains beyond traditional manufacturing. opinion.inquirer.netNo immediate details were released on timelines for specific Israel-Philippines projects under Pax Silica.
In addition, Israel is working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to finalize a separate cybersecurity MOU.
The partnership, she said, is resting on three pillars — leadership, academia and the private sector — all of which are structures both nations already have in place.
Mindanao, a mineral-rich Philippine island, is about 4 to 5 times larger than Israel: The island of Mindanao has a total land area of (94,090 km2), making it roughly the size of Portugal. In contrast, Israel has a land area of roughly (22,000 km2).
“If we will connect both ecosystems we will find innovative solutions when it comes to how do we have a better usage of all that AI can offer us and other innovative ideas,” she said.
Aside from sourcing minerals from the Philippines, she noted that her recent visit to Central Luzon showed that the Luzon Economic Corridor — spanning from Clark, Pampanga through Subic and down to Batangas — showed “significant potential” for a high-tech industry.