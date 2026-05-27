Philippines: How new rail, ports, power, digital links could reshape Luzon’s economy

Civil nuclear: Under a U.S.-Philippine “123” cooperation agreement, partners have launched studies and training to prepare the Philippines to integrate small modular reactors by 2032. US funding includes a $2.7 million feasibility study and support for a reactor control-room simulator, academic partnerships and workforce programs.

Grid and storage: The US has expanded the Energy Secure Philippines program with more than $24 million to harden military and civilian power systems, support microgrids and help grid planning for potential nuclear integration.

Fuel logistics: A proposed 45-mile pipeline linking Subic Bay to Clark and New Clark City is under study, backed by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority BCDA) and private investors. Philippine Coastal Storage & Pipeline Corp., a major fuel terminal operator, was acquired by a US private-equity firm and is positioned to serve Metro Manila and North Luzon.

Hydropower inventory: The Japan International Cooperation Agency funded a national survey to map large pumped-storage and hydropower potential.