Goodbye traffic? Manila-Lucena superhighway set to transform Southern Luzon travel

66.7-km TR4 extension to Lucena seen as gateway to longer TR5 route to Bicol
Manila: Motorists traveling to Quezon province from the Philippine capital Manila could soon see significantly shorter travel times as the long-awaited South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 (SLEX TR4) moves closer to completion, marking a major step in one of the country's most important infrastructure projects.
The South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Toll Road 4 (TR4) will span 66.74-km, extending SLEX from Sto. Tomas, Batangas all the way to Lucena, Quezon.
Government officials and San Miguel Infrastructure, the project developer/concessionaire, say portions of the 66.74-km expressway linking Sto. Tomas, Batangas, to Lucena City, Quezon, are on track for completion this year.
The project is expected to ease chronic congestion along the Maharlika Highway, the primary route connecting Metro Manila to Southern Luzon.
Once operational, travel time between Manila and Lucena could be reduced from three to four hours to as little as 45 minutes to one hour.
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon recently said developer San Miguel Corp. had committed to opening the first phase of the P58.4-billion project before the end of 2026.
According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), several construction packages have already reached advanced stages, with the San Pablo-Tiaong segment nearing completion and other sections steadily progressing.
The SLEX Toll Road 5 (TR5) will span 420-km and will eventually cut to a fraction travel time from Lucena, Quezon to Matnog, Sorsogon.
The expressway has long been viewed as a critical solution to traffic bottlenecks that regularly slow the movement of commuters, tourists and cargo vehicles traveling through Laguna, Batangas and Quezon.
Local officials in Quezon province have also expressed support for the project, saying it will improve regional connectivity and encourage new investments in municipalities along the corridor, including Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tayabas and Lucena.
Construction has faced delays in recent years due to right-of-way (ROW) acquisition issues and pandemic-related disruptions.
However, government and private-sector officials say efforts are underway to resolve remaining challenges and maintain momentum toward completion.
The project is also expected to serve as the gateway to the proposed Toll Road 5 extension, which would eventually connect Quezon to the Bicol Region, creating a continuous high-speed corridor through Southern Luzon.
Officials say the combined projects could transform travel, trade and tourism across some of the country's fastest-growing provinces.