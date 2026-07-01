4 rail lines, 1 transfer: Manila finally clears mega transit hub that could transform commuting in the Philippine capital

Common station seen as missing link in Metro Manila’s rail modernisation
Manila: Filipinos in the capital could soon go from San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan to Cavite — all by rail.
That's the hope kicked up by Manila government approval of
the long-delayed Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) Common Station project, removing a key hurdle to the construction of the Unified Grand Central Station in Quezon City,a multimodal transit hub designed to connect four of Metro Manila's largest urban rail systems under one roof.
The approval, granted by the Investment Coordination Committee–Cabinet Committee (ICC-CC), allows the project to move forward toward implementation after years of planning, revisions, and coordination among multiple government agencies and private concessionaires.
Once completed, the Common Station will physically integrate the LRT-1, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), the under-construction MRT-7, and the Metro Manila Subway, enabling commuters to transfer between rail systems without exiting stations or navigating congested streets.
MRT-7 is due to roll out initially with 12 out of 14 planned stations by mid-2027.
Finance Secretary Frederick Go, who chairs the ICC-CC, said the project represents more than just transport infrastructure.
"Rail projects give people back their time. A seamless connection between LRT-1, MRT-3, MRT-7, and the Subway means shorter commutes, more hours with family, and workers who can reach more opportunities across the city. The ICC process exists to make sure every project we endorse delivers real outcomes for Filipinos," Go said.
The approval marks one of the most significant milestones for Metro Manila's rail modernization program, as the Common Station has long been considered the missing link preventing seamless travel across the capital's expanding railway network.
The common station was first proposed more than a decade ago to integrate Metro Manila's growing rail network.
However, disagreements over station location, commercial development rights, right-of-way issues, and coordination among various stakeholders delayed the project for years.
With the government's latest approval, the project now gains the formal investment clearance needed before advancing to the succeeding stages of implementation, procurement, and construction.
The ICC-CC serves as the national government's highest-level body for evaluating major public investment projects before they proceed to implementation.
Created under the National Economic and Development Authority's investment coordination framework and strengthened through the government's Public Investment Program process, the committee evaluates whether large infrastructure projects are economically viable, financially sustainable, legally compliant, and aligned with national development priorities.
Projects requiring substantial government funding or official development assistance generally undergo ICC review before they can receive final approval and budgetary support.
The committee's approval signals that the project has passed technical, financial, economic, and policy evaluations, providing confidence that public resources will be invested in projects expected to deliver measurable socioeconomic benefits.
For millions of daily passengers, the Common Station is expected to dramatically simplify travel across Metro Manila.
Instead of exiting one rail station, crossing busy roads, and entering another terminal, commuters will eventually be able to transfer between four railway systems within a single integrated station complex.
The project is expected to:
Reduce transfer times between rail lines.
Encourage more commuters to shift from private vehicles to mass transit.
Ease congestion around North Avenue and EDSA.
Improve accessibility to business districts, government offices, schools, and commercial centers.
Support future transit-oriented developments surrounding the station.
Transportation experts say the integration could also improve operational efficiency by creating a unified passenger interchange comparable to major rail hubs in cities such as Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Seoul.
The Common Station complements the government's broader strategy of expanding Metro Manila's rail capacity through ongoing projects, including the LRT-1 Cavite Extension, MRT-7, the Metro Manila Subway, and additional railway developments connecting neighboring provinces.
Officials view the station as a critical interchange that will allow these independent rail systems to function as a more integrated metropolitan network, helping ramp electrification and reduce dependence on fossil fuel-driven road transport and improving mobility across one of Southeast Asia's most congested urban regions.