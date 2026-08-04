Manila: MRT-7 nears finish line as government approves changes — 35-minute commute in sight, instead of 3 hrs

MRT-7 at 86.5% completion, poised to cut Quezon City–Bulacan trips to 35 minutes
Manila: The long-delayed Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) is moving closer to partial operations after the government approved technical changes intended to address implementation challenges and keep the project on track for a 2027 opening.
The Economy and Development (ED) Council, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., approved the technical aspects of the MRT-7 project variation during its ninth meeting on May 5, 2026.
The Public-Private Partnership Center welcomed the move, saying the changes are intended to facilitate the project's timely completion and early use by commuters.
The ₱77-billion ($1.4) public-private partnership project, led by San Miguel Corp.'s SMC-MRT 7 Inc. and implemented with the Department of Transportation, involves a 23-km elevated railway with 14 stations linking North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.
The line is designed to connect with the MRT-3/LRT-1 common station, creating a crucial link with Metro Manila's existing rail network.
The project also includes a 22-km road component connecting the Bocaue Interchange of the North Luzon Expressway to an intermodal terminal in Tala, Caloocan City.
Once fully operational, MRT-7 is projected to slash travel time between Quezon City and Bulacan from roughly three hours to about 35 minutes.
At 86.5% completion, MRT-7 is closer than ever. But after years of delays, commuters will likely judge the project not by another progress report, but by the day they can finally board a train at North Avenue and reach Bulacan in a fraction of today's travel time.
It is expected to serve up to 850,000 passengers a day in the longer term, although ridership is projected to build up gradually after opening.
As of March 2026, construction was 86.5% complete, with partial operations targeted for the second quarter of 2027.
The government says the approved refinements are aimed at resolving implementation issues and helping deliver the long-awaited rail service to commuters sooner.
But the latest approval also puts the spotlight on a bigger question: Can MRT-7 finally make the jump from construction progress to actual passenger service on schedule?
The project has faced years of delays, making the 2027 target particularly significant. Right-of-way and other implementation issues have previously affected the project's timeline.
The latest technical adjustments are therefore being closely watched by commuters and taxpayers concerned about further delays and possible cost implications.
The government has also clarified that all 14 stations remain part of the MRT-7 alignment.
In June, the Department of Transportation rejected reports that the San Jose del Monte station had been removed.
It said the first 12 stations, from North Avenue to Sacred Heart in Caloocan, are targeted for partial commercial operations in the second quarter of 2027, while the final two stations are expected to follow by 2028.
Beyond shorter travel times, MRT-7 is expected to reshape development along the Quezon City-Bulacan corridor by improving access to jobs, businesses and services.
The shift from private vehicles and buses to electric rail could also help reduce congestion and transport-related emissions.
MRT-7 is expected to help ease the commute on Commonwealth Avenue from San Jose Bulacan to Trinoma in Quezon City.
Construction of Manila Subway is currently progressing, with the Department of Transport (DoTr) solving most of the right-of-way (ROW) challenges for this line.
MRT Line 4, meanwhile, a 13.4-km elevated railway with 10 stations connecting the EDSA-Ortigas junction to Taytay, Rizal, is now in the final engineering design phase even financing agreements with the Asian Development Bank are being finalised. MRT-4 construction is targeted to kick off in 2027, with partial operations or full completion anticipated by 2031.
Transport planners still face the challenge of integrating rail with each other, and with buses, jeepneys and other modes, improving first- and last-mile connections, expanding pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, and ensuring that communities affected by major infrastructure projects are properly consulted.
For commuters who have spent years battling some of the world's worst traffic, the ultimate test will be simple: Would it live up to its promise when it finally rolls out.