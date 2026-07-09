$9-billion Manila Subway breakthrough: Bicutan 'megahub' land handed over — hardest part is making it all connect

A Google Maps image shows the site of the planned 6,000-square-meter "mega hub" in Bicutan, near the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) headquarters in Metro Manila. The future multimodal transport hub will link the Manila Subway with the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), allowing passengers from Bulacan and other parts of Central Luzon to transfer seamlessly to subway services bound for BGC, Ortigas, Quezon City and other key destinations. Google Maps