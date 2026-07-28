GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

When in Manila: This app lets you track trains — LRT and MRT — in real time

Filipino engineer builds app that lets commuters track LRT and MRT trains

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Filipino software engineer RJ Crusem, 28, developed TrainSight, to provide real-time tracking of Metro Manila's rail network, including the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Metro Rail Transit (MRT) systems.
Filipino software engineer RJ Crusem, 28, developed TrainSight, to provide real-time tracking of Metro Manila's rail network, including the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Metro Rail Transit (MRT) systems.

Manila: Like millions of commuters across Metro Manila, Filipino software engineer RJ Crusem knows the frustration of standing on crowded train platforms without any indication of when the next train will arrive.

Unexpected service disruptions and operational glitches often leave passengers stranded, causing delays that affect work, school and personal commitments.

Determined to solve that problem, Crusem, 28, a Cavite resident, developed TrainSight, a "public transit visibility platform" designed to provide real-time tracking of Metro Manila's rail network, including the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Metro Rail Transit (MRT) systems.

The platform combines data from multiple sources — including participating users' mobile devices and a dedicated hardware tracker that can be installed on train sets to monitor their locations and movements.

"I wondered if it was possible for passengers to know exactly where their trains are and whether they are moving," Crusem said.

"I was also inspired by FlightRadar24, which allows people to track aircraft and view their estimated arrival times."

TrainSight is intended to give commuters accurate, real-time information before they enter stations or while waiting for trains, helping them make better travel decisions and reduce uncertainty during their daily commute.

The application currently supports LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3, with infrastructure already in place to accommodate the upcoming MRT-7 line.

Crusem said his team is working closely with relevant government agencies and transport stakeholders to support the platform's rollout.

"Our priority is to deliver a stable product, collect meaningful feedback from users and continue refining the platform after its launch," he said.

Enhancing commuter experience

Beyond improving the commuter experience, Crusem believes TrainSight could enhance transparency and operational efficiency across Metro Manila's rail network.

"Operators will be able to monitor the actual movement of their trains in real time," he said.

"This could enable them to respond more quickly to technical issues and improve service reliability."

Looking ahead, Crusem hopes to expand TrainSight beyond rail transit by adding real-time tracking capabilities for road-based public transportation, including public utility buses.

Train sight in Play Store, Apple Store

TrainSight is scheduled to launch on the Google Play Store in August, with an Apple App Store release expected between September and October.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo shows ongoing construction of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension project, which will connect Baclaran in Manila to Bacoor in Cavite. The photo was taken on December 19, 2023 and released on December 20, 2023.

Philippines: Villar family offers land donation for LRT

4m read
Manila's proposed MRT-4 is set to transform the lives of commuters in Eastern Metro Manila, with a new rail line link Rizal directly to EDSA-Ortigas central business district. It is also designed to integrate with MRT-3 (pictured).

Manila's MRT Line 4: All you need to know

4m read
On Tuesday, property developer Filinvest said the 6,000 sqm land handover to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will facilitate construction of the Bicutan Station, a critical interchange linking the 147-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) and the upcoming Metro Manila Subway Project.

$9-billion Manila Subway has a new Bicutan 'megahub'

5m read
The train depo of Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7), the biggest such facility in Manila. San Miguel Corp (SMC), the concessionaire for MRT-7, handles the financing, design, construction, and operation of the 23-km rail system through their wholly-owned subsidiary, SMC MRT-7 Corp. (formerly Universal LRT Corp.). It is being built by San Miguel Infrastructure in Quezon City.

Manila clears megatransit hub for 4 rail lines

4m read