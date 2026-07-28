Filipino engineer builds app that lets commuters track LRT and MRT trains
Manila: Like millions of commuters across Metro Manila, Filipino software engineer RJ Crusem knows the frustration of standing on crowded train platforms without any indication of when the next train will arrive.
Unexpected service disruptions and operational glitches often leave passengers stranded, causing delays that affect work, school and personal commitments.
Determined to solve that problem, Crusem, 28, a Cavite resident, developed TrainSight, a "public transit visibility platform" designed to provide real-time tracking of Metro Manila's rail network, including the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Metro Rail Transit (MRT) systems.
The platform combines data from multiple sources — including participating users' mobile devices and a dedicated hardware tracker that can be installed on train sets to monitor their locations and movements.
"I wondered if it was possible for passengers to know exactly where their trains are and whether they are moving," Crusem said.
"I was also inspired by FlightRadar24, which allows people to track aircraft and view their estimated arrival times."
TrainSight is intended to give commuters accurate, real-time information before they enter stations or while waiting for trains, helping them make better travel decisions and reduce uncertainty during their daily commute.
The application currently supports LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3, with infrastructure already in place to accommodate the upcoming MRT-7 line.
Crusem said his team is working closely with relevant government agencies and transport stakeholders to support the platform's rollout.
"Our priority is to deliver a stable product, collect meaningful feedback from users and continue refining the platform after its launch," he said.
Beyond improving the commuter experience, Crusem believes TrainSight could enhance transparency and operational efficiency across Metro Manila's rail network.
"Operators will be able to monitor the actual movement of their trains in real time," he said.
"This could enable them to respond more quickly to technical issues and improve service reliability."
Looking ahead, Crusem hopes to expand TrainSight beyond rail transit by adding real-time tracking capabilities for road-based public transportation, including public utility buses.
TrainSight is scheduled to launch on the Google Play Store in August, with an Apple App Store release expected between September and October.