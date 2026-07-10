Foxconn eyes major role in Philippines’ ambitious AI and semiconductor hub
Manila: Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and a key Apple supplier, is poised to anchor a landmark US-backed tech cluster project in the Philippines, signaling deepening integration of the country into secure Western supply chains.
The move centres on the “Pax Silica” Initiative, a US-led multilateral effort to build resilient supply chains for semiconductors, critical minerals, AI infrastructure, and advanced electronics less dependent on concentrated production.
The Philippines formally joined as the 13th member in April 2026.
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At the heart of the Philippine commitment is a proposed 1,619-hectare (about 4,000-acre) Economic Security Zone, dubbed as an “AI-native industrial acceleration hub” in New Clark City, about 1 hour by car north of Manila.
It is located within the broader Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) near the former US Clark Air Base, once America's biggest military facility outside mainland USA.
Philippine Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go recently confirmed that Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group) is set to serve as the anchor investor for the first technology hub under this initiative, as reported by the Manila Bulletin.
Government officials hope to finalise a "framework agreement" for the project within 2026.
Foxconn is reportedly preparing technical teams for site inspections and due diligence, focusing on facilities for computer parts, electronic components, and broader high-tech manufacturing.
This aligns with the company’s global diversification strategy away from over-reliance on China.
Pax Silica — evoking “peace” (pax) and silicon (silica), the foundation of chips — coordinates investments among allies to secure critical technology stacks.
The New Clark City zone aims to combine Philippine strengths (location, talent pool, emerging critical minerals processing) with US and partner capital and technology.
It forms part of wider efforts along the Luzon Economic Corridor, where PEZA is rapidly expanding economic zones.
The project reflects broader US-Philippines cooperation amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
A senior Trump administration official noted significant momentum and interest from multiple American firms.
Foxconn’s involvement as "anchor" could catalyse further investment from Apple’s ecosystem and related sectors, according to The Diplomat.
For the Philippines, success could mean high-value jobs, technology transfer, and a stronger position in global value chains beyond traditional assembly work.
PEZA Director General Tereso Panga told local media that such projects highlight the country’s appeal to global tech giants and capital seeking alternatives.
Challenges include infrastructure development, power cost and reliability, skilled labour scaling, and balancing economic gains with local concerns over land use and environmental impact.
Critics caution against becoming primarily a supplier of raw inputs or low-to-mid-tier manufacturing while higher-value activities remain elsewhere.
Nevertheless, the Foxconn announcement — if realised — would represent a significant win, potentially accelerating the Philippines’ ambitions in AI, semiconductors, and advanced electronics while reinforcing its strategic alignment with the United States and Taiwan-based manufacturing giants.
Framework signing and groundbreaking milestones are expected to be closely watched indicators of progress in the coming months.