Pax Silica: Are Filipinos really afraid of progress — or afraid of the future?

The proposed Pax Silica industrial and tech hub in the Philippines covers an area of 4,000 acres, which is equal to about 1,619 to 1,620 hectaresl. It is planned within New Clark City in Tarlac, 1 hr by car north of Manila, as part of the Luzon Economic. The hub is designed as an AI, semiconductor, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing economic security zone. BCDA