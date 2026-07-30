Pax Silica: Are Filipinos really afraid of progress — or afraid of the future?

It isn't just about data centres, it’s about whether Pinoys want a part in AI revolution
Manila: There is a peculiar argument emerging around Pax Silica.
Build data centres in the Philippines and, some critics say, we will merely be eating the leftovers of the West — “kain suka” — becoming a dumping ground for America's technology industry while Filipinos shoulder the environmental costs.
"Kain suka" (implication: Filipinos will eat the vomit of America, or other nations) is a powerful phrase.
It is also a remarkably pessimistic.
It views the Philippines, due to its history and current conditions, as being incapable of setting its own place in the world.
The strongest factual peg for the "kain suka" argument is the New York moratorium on data centres: If New York doesn't want it, why should the Philippines grab it?
It's a valid counterpoint.
We can't pretend the environmental concerns over data centres as imaginary.
New York did slap a one-year moratorium on new data centre permits, but only on "hyperscalers", i.e. those that go beyond the 50-MW threshhold on power consumption.
New York is effectively saying AI infrastructure is valuable, but the grid, water and community costs must be accounted for.
And the latest Philippine position is significant: The Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) says the proposed 1,600-hectare Pax Silica hub is intended to comply with Philippine and international law and governance requirements.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has explicitly framed it as part of the country's effort to move up the AI and technology value chain.
The more useful question is not whether America benefits from Pax Silica. Of course it does.
The question is: Why shouldn't the Philippines benefit, too?
And if the answer is that the Philippines must protect its water, electricity, environment, land and sovereignty, then by all means — impose the laws, craft them where needed, enforce them and make investors pay the full cost of the infrastructure they use.
But rejecting advanced technology because foreigners may profit from it is not economic nationalism.
It is economic self-sabotage.
The US has thousands of data centres and remains the world's dominant data-centre market. China has hundreds. Major technology hubs in Europe and Asia have built their own enormous digital infrastructure.
Currently, the Philippines has only a small fraction of that capacity.
There are 5,427 data centres in the US (latest count), led by Amazon Web Services, Meta and Microsoft. Some 1,500 more are in various stages of construction.
China has nearly 450 of them.
Taiwan has 34 data centres.
The Philippines already has 40 data centres, with more underway.
That is not evidence that the world is dumping unwanted technology on us.
It is evidence that we are still early in the game.
The country's data-centre industry is already expanding rapidly, with Clark, Batangas and Cavite (and even Manila) emerging as major locations for hyperscale development.
Industry estimates have pointed to billions of dollars of potential investment and a possible 1 gigawatt of data-centre capacity by 2030.
And now Pax Silica proposes something much bigger than simply another collection of server buildings.
The planned New Clark City hub covers roughly 1,600 hectares and is designed around artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing and the wider technology supply chain. More than 30 countries have reportedly expressed interest in the US-led initiative.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has described the project as a way to strengthen the Philippines' position in the global AI and technology value chain while creating quality jobs and improving industrial competitiveness.
That is the opportunity.
This distinction is getting lost in the social-media debate, now hijacked by the misplaced, "kain suka" self-flagellation.
A data centre is essentially infrastructure for computing: servers, storage, networking, cooling systems and power.
But Pax Silica is being presented as a broader industrial ecosystem involving:
AI + semiconductors + critical minerals + advanced manufacturing + digital infrastructure.
That matters enormously. The Philippines is a highly mineralised nation.
The Philippines holds an estimated $1 trillion in untapped mineral wealth, featuring major reserves of nickel, copper, and cobalt. The country is the world's largest exporter of raw nickel ore, and it recently signed a landmark February 2026 supply chain agreement with the US to build domestic processing capacity (Source: International Trade Administration)
The Philippines already has decades of experience in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. In 2025, the country scooped up nearly $50 billion from electronics exports -- that's at least $10 billion more than what OFWs send home each year.
It has an established export base, engineers and technicians, special economic zones, logistics infrastructure and a large pool of workers experienced in electronics assembly and business-process operations.
Pax Silica potentially gives the country a chance to move up the value chain.
Instead of merely assembling components, why not attract more advanced semiconductor activities?
Instead of exporting talent, why not build an ecosystem that employs more of that talent here?
Instead of simply consuming AI products made elsewhere, why not build some of the infrastructure and industries that make AI possible?
That is the conversation Filipinos should be having.
But what about water?
This is where critics have a legitimate point.
Data centres consume enormous amounts of electricity. Depending on their cooling technology, location and design, they can also require significant amounts of water.
That means nobody should be given a blank check.
If a company wants to build a massive facility, it should answer basic questions:
Where will the electricity come from?
Who will pay for grid upgrades?
Where will the water come from?
How much water will be consumed and recycled?
What happens during droughts?
What happens to the local community?
How will waste heat, electronic waste and batteries be managed?
These are not anti-development questions. They are pro-development questions.
They are engineering questions.
Indeed, New York has just demonstrated why governments need to ask them.
On July 14, Gov. Kathy Hochul imposed a one-year moratorium on new hyperscale data centres consuming 50 megawatts or more, while the state develops new environmental and infrastructure rules. New York cited concerns over electricity costs, transmission investment, water resources, air quality and community impacts.
That should not be interpreted as proof that data centres are bad, or "vomit".
It proves something more important:
Even rich countries are learning that the AI boom requires massive physical infrastructure — and that infrastructure must be planned properly.
New York's approach is essentially: We want the technology, but we want the rules first.
That is a perfectly reasonable position for the Philippines, too.
Here is where Philippine policy should be uncompromising.
If Pax Silica facilities need additional electricity, investors should help finance the generation, transmission and distribution capacity required to serve them.
If they require water, they should invest in systems that minimize withdrawals from stressed local supplies.
Rainwater harvesting, storage, treatment, recycling and other water-efficiency technologies should be mandatory wherever technically feasible.
If desalination (or engineered underground aquifers that hold huge amounts of fresh water) makes economic and environmental sense for a particular facility, make the investor consider it.
If renewable energy is part of the solution, require meaningful procurement or dedicated capacity.
The principle should be simple:
Don't socialise the costs and privatise the profits.
Make large tech companies pay for the infrastructure they consume.
But do not make the opposite mistake of driving them away by demanding that they somehow create zero impact.
Every major industry has an environmental footprint.
The objective of public policy is not to create an imaginary economy without impacts.
It is to manage those impacts while maximising public benefit.
This is another legitimate concern that deserves a serious answer rather than ridicule.
Pax Silica is US-led.
That does not mean the Philippines has surrendered its sovereignty.
Foreign investment is not synonymous with foreign control.
The Philippines has allowed foreign companies to operate factories, build infrastructure, establish economic-zone businesses and lease property for decades.
Sovereignty means that Philippine law remains supreme within Philippine jurisdiction and that the Philippine government retains the power to regulate what happens here.
If an agreement gives away that power, then oppose it.
If it compromises national security, reject it.
If it contains secret concessions that Filipinos are not allowed to scrutinize, demand transparency.
If foreign investors receive privileges unavailable to Filipino companies, ask why.
But don't confuse legitimate scrutiny with automatic opposition to foreign participation.
A sovereign country can choose to participate in global supply chains.
In fact, if it refuses to participate, other countries will happily take its place.
The “kain suka” argument assumes that if American, western or Asian companies build technology infrastructure here, Filipinos automatically lose.
Why?
The Philippines gets:
Jobs.
Tax revenue.
Construction activity.
Engineering work.
Demand for electricity and infrastructure.
Training.
Technology ecosystems.
Supplier opportunities.
Potential semiconductor investments.
AI-related businesses.
Higher-value technical employment.
And potentially something even more important: A reason for Filipino talent to stay.
A data centre does not employ millions of people directly. But neither does a semiconductor fabrication plant employ everyone in its surrounding economy.
The real economic effect comes from the ecosystem.
Construction companies need workers.
Electrical contractors need engineers.
Cooling systems need technicians.
Fiber networks need specialists.
Cybersecurity firms need professionals.
Cloud companies need operators.
Equipment suppliers need logistics.
Universities can develop courses around emerging technologies.
Startups can emerge around the infrastructure.
That is how industrial clusters develop.
There was a time when electronics and semiconductors were considered relatively specialised industries.
Today, they are among the country's most important manufacturing and export activities.
The Philippines did not become part of the global electronics industry by telling foreign companies:
"Don't come here. You might make money."
It became part of it by saying: Come here — but operate under Philippine rules.
Pax Silica offers a similar opportunity, although the technology is changing dramatically.
The next industrial revolution is not simply about factories producing physical goods.
The point is not that Pax Silica is automatically good. It is that the loudest voices among us must stop viewing every major foreign-backed investment as either exploitation or salvation — the simplistic oppressor-versus-oppressed lens of Marxist thinking. The real question is: Can we capture the value, enforce our rules, and turn the investment into a better life for Filipinos?
It is about chips, computing power, AI, energy, data and advanced manufacturing.
If the Philippines sits outside that ecosystem because of fear, and dismissive one-liners like "kain suka", Filipinos will not stop the revolution.
We will simply watch somebody else benefit from it.
Critics are also right to worry about power. A giant data centre can consume extraordinary amounts of electricity.
But there is another way to look at that demand.
Instead of treating data centres as a burden on the Philippine grid, policymakers could treat them as anchor customers that make large investments in new power generation, transmission, storage and grid modernization economically viable.
That could mean more solar.
More batteries.
More geothermal.
More hydropower.
More transmission lines.
More flexible generation.
More resilient grids.
More investment.
The question should therefore be:
How do we make Pax Silica help build the Philippine energy system of the future?
Not: How do we stop it because it will use electricity?
The global competition over AI is already underway.
The US and China are investing enormous sums in computing infrastructure, chips, data centres, energy and research.
The Philippines does not have to choose between becoming an American colony or becoming China's technological satellite.
There is a third option:
Become a capable participant.
That requires bargaining.
It requires industrial policy.
It requires education.
It requires infrastructure.
It requires environmental regulation.
It requires national-security safeguards.
It requires leverage.
And it requires the government to negotiate aggressively for Filipino interests.
But participation is not surrender. Dependence is surrender.
The goal should therefore be to avoid becoming merely a site where foreign servers sit.
Build Filipino capabilities around them.
Train Filipino engineers.
Require technology and skills transfer where commercially and legally feasible.
Develop domestic suppliers.
Strengthen universities.
Build semiconductor expertise.
Create AI companies.
Support Filipino startups.
Make Philippine firms part of the supply chain.
That is how an investment becomes an industrial strategy.
There is an important lesson from the country's history.
The Bataan Nuclear Power Plant became a symbol of corruption, political controversy, enormous cost and safety fears.
Those concerns were serious.
But there is a difference between saying "this particular project has serious problems" and saying "therefore nuclear technology itself must never be pursued."
The same distinction should apply to Pax Silica.
A project can be badly negotiated.
A contract can be unfair.
An environmental assessment can be inadequate.
A concession can be excessive.
A company can fail to deliver promised benefits.
Those things should be challenged.
But none of them proves that AI, semiconductor manufacturing, data centres or advanced technology have no place in the Philippines.
Electricity was once dangerous.
Cars were dangerous. Motorcycles too.
Factories were dangerous.
Air travel was dangerous.
Nuclear power is dangerous.
AI has risks.
Modernisation has always involved managing risk.
The answer has never been to stop history.
It has been to build institutions capable of managing it.
So, should Filipinos support Pax Silica?
Yes — but not blindly.
Support it with conditions.
Demand transparency.
Demand environmental safeguards.
Demand water protection.
Demand energy planning.
Demand cybersecurity.
Demand national-security protections.
Demand meaningful Filipino employment.
Demand training.
Demand technology and skills transfer.
Demand that infrastructure costs do not simply land on ordinary electricity consumers.
Demand that local communities share in the benefits.
And demand that Philippine sovereignty remains non-negotiable.
But after demanding all of that, let's not be afraid to say yes to investment.
Because the alternative is not some pristine Philippine future untouched by American technology.
The alternative may simply be another country taking the investment, another country training the engineers, another country building the factories, another country ramping up their power generation/grid, and developing the AI ecosystem — while Filipinos remain consumers of technology invented and produced elsewhere.
Not that the Philippines participates in the AI revolution. That it watches the AI revolution pass by.
The world is moving from oil and steel toward chips, computing, energy and intelligence.
Filipinos, especially the loudest among us who hit the streets with protests with unstinting regularity, can complain about the direction of history.
Or it can negotiate its place in it.
Pax Silica should not be a blank check.
But neither should it become another victim of the Filipino habit of seeing every big idea first through the lens of fear, suspicion and “kain suka.”
We Filipinos should be smarter than that.
Take the investment. Take the jobs. Take the technology. Build the infrastructure. Protect the water. Protect the environment. Protect sovereignty.
And make sure Filipinos capture a meaningful share of the value.
That is not surrender.
That is how a developing country grows up into an industrial country.