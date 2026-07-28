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Filipino automaker Francisco Motors launches first EV with up to 600-km range: Know the price

Historic jeepney maker pivots to long-range EVs in crowded Philippine market

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
4 MIN READ
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While most electric vehicles sold locally are imported, Francisco Motors is positioning the Elektron as a Filipino-developed brand entering a segment dominated by overseas manufacturers.
While most electric vehicles sold locally are imported, Francisco Motors is positioning the Elektron as a Filipino-developed brand entering a segment dominated by overseas manufacturers.
Francisco Motors

Manila: Nearly eight decades after building its reputation on jeepneys and commercial vehicles, Philippine automaker Francisco Motors has entered the country's growing electric vehicle market with the launch of the Elektron, its first fully electric passenger vehicle.

The five-door compact crossover SUV offers an estimated driving range of up to 600 km (373 miles) on a single charge in its top-tier variant, placing it among the longest-range electric vehicles currently available in the Philippine market.

Founded by Anastacio Francisco in Zapote, Manila, Francisco Motors is one of the country's oldest automotive manufacturers.

It began in 1947 as a small painting and body-building shop before growing into the legendary pioneering jeepney manufacturer.

Electrification shift

Francisco Motors' entry into the passenger EV segment also marks a symbolic milestone for one of the Philippines' oldest automotive brands, signaling that local manufacturers are beginning to participate in the country's transition toward cleaner transportation alongside global competitors

The Elektron represents the company's shift toward electrification as the Philippines pushes to expand EV adoption under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) and broader efforts to reduce transport emissions.

The Elektron is priced from ₱1,947,000 and is available for order through Founder Orbit.

Why it matters

The launch comes as competition intensifies in the Philippine EV market, where Chinese manufacturers such as BYD, GAC Aion, MG, Chery and Geely have rapidly expanded their offerings.

While most electric vehicles sold locally are imported, Francisco Motors is positioning the Elektron as a Filipino-developed brand entering a segment dominated by overseas manufacturers.

The vehicle also reflects growing consumer demand for longer driving ranges, addressing one of the biggest concerns among potential EV buyers as charging infrastructure continues to expand nationwide.

3 variants, three battery options

The Elektron will be offered in three trim levels:

  • Basic – Single electric motor, 54.9-kilowatt-hour battery, estimated 400-kilometer range and top speed of 160 km/h.

  • Fashion – Single motor with a larger 63-kWh battery, extending estimated range to 500 kilometers, while maintaining a 160-km/h top speed.

  • Deluxe – Dual-motor all-wheel-drive system powered by an 81.5-kWh battery, delivering an estimated 600-kilometer range and a maximum speed of 180 km/h.

Cabin focuses on technology

The Elektron features a modern interior centered around digital controls.

Standard equipment includes a digital instrument cluster, central touchscreen infotainment display and a rotary controller mounted on the center console.

Depending on the trim level, buyers can add or receive features such as:

  • Wireless smartphone charging

  • USB-C charging ports

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Multi-colour ambient lighting

  • Fixed panoramic sunroof

  • Power-adjustable front seats

Audio systems also vary by variant, with four speakers on the Basic model, nine on the Fashion, and ten on the flagship Deluxe.

The crossover offers 450 liters of cargo capacity, while its exterior is distinguished by slim LED front lighting and a full-width rear light bar.

Safety equipment

Every Elektron comes equipped with standard safety technologies including:

  • Electronic brake-force distribution

  • Traction control

  • Emergency brake assist

  • Acoustic pedestrian warning system

  • Passive keyless entry with push-button start

Customers can also opt for additional driver-assistance systems, including:

  • 360-degree surround-view camera

  • Blind-spot monitoring

  • Lane-departure warning

  • Front and rear collision alerts

What it means for Philippine EV adoption

The Elektron's arrival underscores the rapid evolution of the Philippine automotive market as electric vehicles move from niche products toward the mainstream.

Government incentives — including reduced import duties on many EVs, tax benefits and continued expansion of public charging stations — have encouraged automakers to broaden their electric offerings.

At a glance

  • Model: Francisco Motors Elektron

  • Vehicle type: Five-door compact electric crossover SUV

  • Variants: Basic | Fashion | Deluxe

  • Battery: 54.9 kWh | 63 kWh | 81.5 kWh

  • Estimated range: 400 km | 500 km | 600 km

  • Drive: Single motor (Basic, Fashion) | Dual-motor AWD (Deluxe)

  • Top speed: 160 km/h (Basic/Fashion) | 180 km/h (Deluxe)

  • Charging: CCS2 fast charging (approx. 30 minutes)

  • Cargo space: 450L

  • Price: $31,562 | ₱1,947,000

  • Warranty: Up to eight years or 150,000 km, whichever comes first

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