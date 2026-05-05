Filipino FMC Elektron compact SUV teased, showcasing 'jeeyney' heritage

New Filipino-branded EV crossover channels iconic 'jeepney' spirit for the future
Manila: A proudly Filipino electric vehicle (EV) is coming to life.
And it's from the same nameplate that built the nation’s iconic jeepneys, arriving with a bold promise: no compromises, no shortcuts, and no surrender of identity as it drives the Philippines into the EV age.
Francisco Motors Corp (FMC) has teased its upcoming Elektron, an electric powered crossover to be manufactured in California and China, marking a new chapter in Philippine mobility and design.
In its initial reveal, FMC’s Elmer Francisco touted Elektron as a blend of modern electric innovation with deeply-rooted Filipino identity.
Francisco offered only glimpses of the Elektron’s exterior and concept direction, but the message was clear: this is more than just another EV.
“I am very happy to announce that as we carry our flag globally, our hardworking teams in Francisco Motors California and in Francisco Motors China had a major breakthrough with the development of our FMC Elektron compact SUV together with our technology partners, of which we did not settle for less.”
The Elektron is being positioned as a symbol of Filipino ingenuity, resilience, and positive ethos.
“As promised, only the best vehicles will come out from Francisco Motors for our global market,” Francisco stated in a social media post.
He clarified FMC doesn not aim to compete with existing EVs in the market.
“And we are not playing by their rules. We created our own game with our own rules, not only for the vehicles but for the whole ecosystem, and we used the best technologies that are available right now while we keep on pushing technology to its limits to come up with something even more awesome.”
What makes the Elektron especially significant is its connection to heritage.
FMC, long known for producing the iconic jeepney, appears to be drawing inspiration from traditional Filipino design elements.
Observers noted styling cues that echo the bold lines and vibrant personality of the jeepney, a vehicle that has become synonymous with everyday Filipino life.
By reimagining these elements in a modern, electric format, FMC bridges past and future in a uniquely Filipino way.
Francisco also wrote: “Now, we are weighing if we will make this particular model available in the Philippines. I know we have the support of my fellow-Filipinos, but I am not so sure about our government.”
The Philippines, until recently, has supported local manufacturing of Japanese brands Toyota (for the Vios model) and Mitsubishi (for Mirage) under the CARS program, with multi-year, multi-billion-peso incentives.
The CARS strategy, launched 2015, provided incentives to manufacturers producing 200,000 units over six years, while the newer, yet uncertain, RACE program (as of early 2026) intended to lower that requirement to 100,000 units, focusing on sustaining the industry.
As of April, the DTI reportedly dropped the RACE program to focus on Electric Vehicle (EV) initiatives after it failed to secure a dedicated funding source.
FMC's teaser also comes at a time when the Philippines is pushing for greener mobility solutions.
The Elektron could signal a shift toward locally-produced electric vehicles, reducing fossil fuel reliance on imports while supporting domestic manufacturing.
While full specifications remain under wraps, anticipation is growing.
Industry watchers see the Elektron not just as a product launch, but as a cultural statement — one that celebrates Filipino craftsmanship and innovation on a global stage.
As FMC prepares for a full unveiling, the Elektron is already generating buzz as a vehicle that doesn’t just move people, but carries a nation’s identity forward.
If they get a critical mass of local orders for the Elektron in the Philippine market, Franciso said he will consider local production, without elaborating on manufacturing site or jobs.
“As we do market sounding and research, iniisip ko kung mag-cclick ba ito sa Pilipinas at kung lalampas kaya ng 1,000 units ang pre-orders (I am thinking if this would click in the Philippines, and if we could have 1,000 units in pre-orders).
“If yes, we will consider local assembly by 2028 when we will finally have a pro-Filipino manufacturer – new administration,” said Francisco, who shuttles between Philippine capital Manila and Beverly Hills in California.
No price or specs were given for the Elektron.