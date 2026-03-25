Philippines: 500 EV taxis rolled out, $333 million 'emergency fund' released as diesel skyrockets to ₱121/litre

The first 500 of fully electric taxis were unveiled in Antipolo, Rizal province, near Manila, giving passengers a more affordable transport option amid the global oil supply crunch. It marks the initial phase of a planned 2,500-unit fleet of fully electric taxis across the greater Metro Manila area operated by a company known as Green Xentro. The vehicles used in this fleet are made by Vietnam's VinFast. X | Green Xentro