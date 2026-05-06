Auto China 2026: GWM unveils next-generation GWM ONE S Platform, 4.0T V8 engine and more

Commenting on the significance of Auto China 2026, Sunny Bhat, Sales & Marketing Director, GWM Middle East, said: “What we are presenting in Beijing is the future of mobility for the Middle East. The new model launches, combined with breakthrough technologies like the GWM ONE S platform and our Hi4-T and Hi4-Z intelligent hybrid four-wheel-drive systems, directly address what our regional customers value most: performance, durability, efficiency, and intelligence. Each vehicle unveiled at Auto China 2026 has been engineered with global ambition but with the versatility to perform in our unique environment. We see this as a defining moment that will shape GWM’s growth trajectory across the Middle East over the coming years.”