Auto China 2026: GWM unveils next-generation GWM ONE S Platform, 4.0T V8 engine and more

Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group drives GWM growth and customer support in UAE
Beijing: GWM (Great Wall Motor) has officially revealed its most ambitious technology and product lineup at Auto China 2026 in Beijing, anchored by the global debut of the GWM ONE S platform, the world’s first premium all-powertrain platform with native AI integration. For the Middle East market, where GWM is represented in the UAE by its distributor, the Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group, the spotlight falls firmly on two standout brands leading GWM’s regional growth story, HAVAL and TANK, with the ORA & Wey brand soon to debut in the region as the next chapter of GWM’s expansion.
HAVAL, TANK, and the future Wey & ORA lineup are all supported by the broader GWM ONE S (Gui Yuan) platform ecosystem, launched in January 2026 as the most advanced evolution of GWM’s modular architecture. The core philosophy behind the GWM ONE platform's "One Vehicle, Multiple Powertrains" philosophy is a flexible, intelligent approach that GWM believes is the optimal solution for Chinese automotive brands to succeed on the global stage as no single powertrain can perfectly suit every situation.
Built on three foundational innovations (Atomised Hardware, Tagged Software, and an AI-native architecture), the platform supports five powertrain types from a single base: plug-in hybrid, hybrid, battery electric, hydrogen, and internal combustion.
Key performance highlights include 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in 4 seconds on the PHEV variant with a combined range of 1,377 km. The BEV variant via a 900V architecture achieves 80% charge in just 10 minutes and offers a range of over 660km. These breakthroughs directly benefit the Middle East lineup, enabling longer range, faster charging, and greater reliability under extreme heat conditions.
Commenting on the significance of Auto China 2026, Sunny Bhat, Sales & Marketing Director, GWM Middle East, said: “What we are presenting in Beijing is the future of mobility for the Middle East. The new model launches, combined with breakthrough technologies like the GWM ONE S platform and our Hi4-T and Hi4-Z intelligent hybrid four-wheel-drive systems, directly address what our regional customers value most: performance, durability, efficiency, and intelligence. Each vehicle unveiled at Auto China 2026 has been engineered with global ambition but with the versatility to perform in our unique environment. We see this as a defining moment that will shape GWM’s growth trajectory across the Middle East over the coming years.”
The 9DCT is a compact 9-speed transmission with one reverse gear and a 400 Nm torque capacity, designed for high efficiency and performance. Its space-saving integration includes an electronic module that reduces external parts, a fully functional hydraulic module that is 40 mm thinner, a new high-load synchronizer with longer lifespan, and a small-displacement mechanical pump that cuts torque loss and boosts efficiency by 2%. The system delivers fast, smooth shifting, supports multiple hybrid configurations, and performs reliably under frequent start-stop conditions.
The 4.0T V8 Engine : The engine uses a traditional 90° V-angle design for natural balance, smoother motion, and significantly reduced vibration. Twin turbochargers and a front-mounted water-cooled intercooler are integrated within the V-angle for a highly compact layout, with cross-bank pressure pipes ensuring strong and stable power delivery. Space at the front of the V-angle is reserved for a generator, enhancing water- and mud-wading capability, while a front-mounted water pump supports an optional silicone oil fan for improved off-road performance. It inherits proven V6 technologies, including a 350-bar high-pressure + 5.5-bar PFI dual injection system, full-map oil pump, and Miller cycle, improving efficiency, cold starts, and durability. The rare dual-injection system reduces carbon buildup, while the full-map oil pump lowers mechanical losses. A silicone oil damper replaces traditional rubber pulleys to reduce vibration, and extensive tuning delivers a rich, distinctive V8 exhaust note.
Beyond powertrains, GWM’s Auto China 2026 stand showcases the depth of its proprietary technology ecosystem, including the 9DCT transmission, self-developed battery cells across ternary, LFP, and semi-solid-state chemistries, a 100 kW hydrogen fuel cell system achieving 61% efficiency, and a 2.0T high-efficiency dedicated hybrid engine.
On the intelligence front, Coffee Pilot 3 driving assistance and the Coffee OS 3 cockpit system bring scenario-based autonomous driving and an immersive connected experience into models destined for global markets, including those relevant to the Middle East. Visitors could also experience GWM’s 110-metre extreme off-road course and view exhibits from Asia’s largest multi-angle crash lab, underscoring the brand’s commitment to safety and durability under real-world conditions.
GWM now serves over 16 million customers worldwide, backed by a 1,500+ strong overseas sales network and total overseas sales exceeding 2 million units. The Middle East remains one of GWM’s priority markets, with HAVAL, TANK & POER leading current momentum and Wey & ORA poised to add a fresh, lifestyle-driven dimension to the brand portfolio. In the UAE, GWM is distributed by the Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering world-class products and after-sales support across the country.
Wei Jianjun (Jack Wey), Chairman of GWM, has reiterated the company’s philosophy of delivering trust through quality, communicating trust through compliance, and building trust through action. For Middle East customers, Auto China 2026 is a clear signal that GWM’s best technology, design, and global strategy are being brought closer to home through HAVAL, TANK, POER and soon, Wey & ORA.