GWM accelerates UAE growth with expanding SUV and off-road line-up with Al Naboodah Group

As demand for feature-rich SUVs grows across the UAE, Chinese automotive giant GWM is strengthening its footprint in the country with an expanding line-up that blends rugged off-road capability, premium comfort and intelligent technology. Backed by the long-standing distribution network of Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group, the brand is positioning itself as a formidable choice in the region’s highly competitive SUV and 4x4 market.

From urban crossovers tailored for daily commuting to full-size luxury off-roaders built for desert adventures, GWM’s portfolio reflects the changing expectations of UAE motorists.

The momentum comes as SUV ownership continues to dominate consumer preferences in the Emirates, where long-distance highway driving, desert exploration and family-oriented lifestyles shape purchasing decisions. GWM’s latest HAVAL and TANK models are designed precisely with those realities in mind.

Leading the brand’s expansion strategy is the latest HAVAL line-up, led by the all-new HAVAL V7, HAVAL H9 and HAVAL H7, which combine turbocharged performance with terrain-focused engineering.