GWM accelerates UAE growth with expanding SUV and off-road line-up with Al Naboodah Group

GWM’s portfolio reflects the changing expectations of UAE motorists
As demand for feature-rich SUVs grows across the UAE, Chinese automotive giant GWM is strengthening its footprint in the country with an expanding line-up that blends rugged off-road capability, premium comfort and intelligent technology. Backed by the long-standing distribution network of Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group, the brand is positioning itself as a formidable choice in the region’s highly competitive SUV and 4x4 market.
From urban crossovers tailored for daily commuting to full-size luxury off-roaders built for desert adventures, GWM’s portfolio reflects the changing expectations of UAE motorists.
The momentum comes as SUV ownership continues to dominate consumer preferences in the Emirates, where long-distance highway driving, desert exploration and family-oriented lifestyles shape purchasing decisions. GWM’s latest HAVAL and TANK models are designed precisely with those realities in mind.
Leading the brand’s expansion strategy is the latest HAVAL line-up, led by the all-new HAVAL V7, HAVAL H9 and HAVAL H7, which combine turbocharged performance with terrain-focused engineering.
Designed to redefine versatility across terrains and lifestyles, HAVAL V7 represents a bold step forward in the evolution of the HAVAL SUV line-up.
The V Series is built around a clear philosophy. Venture. Versatile. Visionary. These principles come to life in HAVAL V7, a five-seater compact SUV engineered to adapt seamlessly to diverse driving environments while maintaining comfort, confidence, and capability. Price starts at Dh109,900, inclusive of VAT.
The seven-seater H9, starting at Dh119,900, inclusive of VAT, targets families seeking a capable all-rounder that can transition from weekday school runs to weekend mountain and desert excursions. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 214 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque, it features a four-wheel-drive system and multiple terrain modes suited for both highway cruising and off-road conditions.
Inside, H9 focuses heavily on comfort and practicality, offering a spacious cabin integrated with a large infotainment display and advanced connectivity features. Safety has also emerged as a key selling point, with hill descent control, stability assist systems, multiple airbags and a reinforced body structure enhancing driver confidence on challenging terrain.
Meanwhile, the five-seater H7 introduces a more youthful and technology-oriented proposition. Starting at Dh99,900, inclusive of VAT, the SUV produces 228 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque through a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with a 4WD system.
Its standout features include a large 14.6-inch infotainment display, heads-up display and wireless charging capabilities — technologies that are increasingly becoming standard expectations among UAE buyers. H7 also integrates adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and a rear differential lock, enhancing both highway safety and off-road stability.
GWM’s push into the mainstream family SUV market is further reinforced by the all-new Haval H6, which arrives with a balance of affordability, intelligent technology and everyday versatility.
Starting at Dh89,900, inclusive of VAT, H6 offers both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options and is built on a global intelligent modular platform aimed at improving ride quality, efficiency and structural safety. Powered by a 201-horsepower engine producing 320 Nm of torque, H6 is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster and advanced driver assistance functions.
For younger buyers and city drivers, the Haval Jolion Pro strengthens GWM’s urban SUV appeal. Starting at Dh69,900, inclusive of VAT, the compact crossover combines sleek styling with technology-focused interiors and multiple driving modes, including Eco, Sport and Snow.
The model’s 12.3-inch ultra-HD dual-screen interface, panoramic sunroof, smartphone connectivity and 360-degree camera system underline the growing importance of digital-first cabin experiences in the entry-level SUV segment. Safety remains central to the package, with six airbags, electronic stability systems and a high-strength cage body structure.
While the Haval range focuses on mainstream SUV buyers, GWM’s premium TANK division is targeting enthusiasts looking for high-performance luxury off-roaders capable of handling the UAE’s toughest terrain.
The flagship TANK 700 sits at the top of the range with a commanding 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine delivering 355 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. Starting at Dh234,900, inclusive of VAT, it combines luxury appointments with serious off-road engineering, including 11 driving modes and a rear locking differential designed for demanding desert and mountain conditions.
Its interior leans heavily into premium experiences, featuring a 16.2-inch display, rear control screen and high-end audio system. Advanced safety technologies such as Intelligent Cruise Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Lane Keep Assist further reinforce the SUV’s luxury credentials.
TANK 500 expands on that formula with a seven-seat configuration, starting at Dh149,900, inclusive of VAT, and aimed at larger families seeking luxury touring capability. Equipped with a 354-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine and advanced terrain modes, it merges long-distance comfort with robust off-road performance.
TANK 300 has emerged as one of the more distinctive additions to the line-up, blending retro-inspired design with advanced off-road systems such as triple differential locks, crawl control and tank turn functionality. Starting at Dh109,900, inclusive of VAT, this SUV is engineered for serious off-road enthusiasts while maintaining a premium interior experience through dual 12.3-inch displays and advanced driver assistance technologies.
GWM’s competitive positioning, combined with Al Naboodah Group’s established automotive presence, is helping the company build credibility in a market traditionally dominated by Japanese, American and European manufacturers.
Crucially, the expansion extends beyond products alone. Al Naboodah Group currently operates six workshops and six showrooms across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, supported by a dedicated parts distribution centre in Jebel Ali aimed at ensuring faster servicing and parts availability.
With additional workshops, showrooms and distribution facilities already planned, GWM and Al Naboodah Group are intent on transforming its UAE operations into a long-term growth platform.
To learn more, visit Gwmuae.com
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.