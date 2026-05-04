Zeekr dual flagships turn heads at Auto China 2026

Shang Peng, Head of Zeekr Brand Management, described the 8X as a beast in a tailored suit, an elegant SUV that conceals ferocious power. “True breakthroughs are not just about making performance more aggressive; they are about achieving a sophisticated balance between power and elegance,” Shang said.

Zeekr 9X: Uncompromising standards

Zeekr 9X fuses top-tier mechanical engineering with advanced AI-driven intelligent control. Standard equipment includes closed dual-chamber air springs, dual-valve CCD electromagnetic dampers, and 48V active stabiliser bars, enabling near zero-roll cornering dynamics. The chassis responds in just 0.2 seconds and offers up to 80mm of lift, keeping the vehicle composed whether navigating rough terrain at low speed or cornering at high velocity. This commitment to excellence extends to safety, where the 9X features an ultra-high-strength body architecture, intelligent active defence, and extreme system redundancies. By taking safety to the extreme, the vehicle is built not just to perform, but to endure.

Full product portfolio and technology showcase

Beyond the dual flagships, Zeekr’s stand also featured a comprehensive product line-up spanning key segments. The refreshed Zeekr 009 was presented in both six-seat Executive Edition and seven-seat Ultra+ Family Edition configurations, addressing high-end business travel and multi-child family mobility. Zeekr 7X further broadened the brand’s reach into the mainstream luxury SUV segment. Meanwhile, the new Zeekr 007, new Zeekr 007 GT and the Zeekr 001 5th Anniversary Edition rounded out the display, showcasing a complete portfolio that stretches from luxury sedans to shooting brake coupes, forming a closed loop from flagship to volume models.

Complementing the product showcase, Zeekr presented a full-stack technology display centred on its SEA architecture. The brand’s Centum Technologies exhibition covered hybrid powertrains, battery and electric drive systems, AI digital chassis, smart driving suites, 6C ultra-fast charging and Qiongjia armour body, a comprehensive demonstration of capabilities across performance, safety and intelligent control. The deep integration of AI into the chassis domain, shifting handling from passive reaction to active anticipation, drew sustained attention from global media and business partners.

Industry observers noted that the sustained traffic at the Zeekr booth signals a pivotal evolution: premium positioning is no longer driven by a single hit model but by systematic synergy across technology platforms, product portfolios and brand identity. When a stand draws long queues not for one viral product but for an entire luxury matrix, the competitive logic of the Chinese high-end auto market is being rewritten.

From segment-leading hybrid performance to AI-driven intelligent chassis technology, from uncompromising safety redundancy to full-scenario driving experience, Zeekr’s showing at Auto China 2026 is accelerating that vision into reality.