Geely at Auto Show: Robotaxis, AI hybrids, and a brand that means business in the Middle East

Understanding Geely's Robotaxi means understanding G-ASD, the brand's next-generation intelligent driving system.

G-ASD moves beyond the rule-based ADAS systems found in most production vehicles today. Instead, it operates as a Smart AI Agent, powered by a Vision–Language–Action (VLA) large model that integrates perception, decision-making, and execution into a single unified system. It learns continuously from real-world data, meaning that with every kilometre driven across the Geely fleet, G-ASD becomes more accurate, more predictive, and more capable.

Its capabilities include Parking-to-Parking Navigation, Map-Free Driving, Infrared AEB for low-light and fog conditions, and seamless autonomous control across an entire journey, not just on highways. The connection to the Robotaxi is direct: G-ASD is the technology foundation; the Robotaxi is its most visible real-world application.

Powertrain: Geely i-HEV

If G-ASD defines where Geely is going on intelligence, the i-HEV system defines where it is going on efficiency, and the numbers it is posting are genuinely remarkable.

Geely's i-HEV is an AI-powered hybrid powertrain that achieves 48.42 per cent engine thermal efficiency, a figure certified by CATARC and one of the highest of any production hybrid system in the world. Its 230kW primary electric drive motor enables electric driving in up to 80 per cent of real-world usage scenarios, delivering an EV-like experience without the dependency on charging infrastructure. In battery-depleted mode, fuel consumption drops as low as 2.22l/100km, a figure that brings conventional hybrid vehicles firmly into what Geely calls the 3l fuel consumption era.

The system is built on the CMA platform, co-developed with Volvo Cars, and includes five independent isolation channels for fuel and electrical safety. It has been validated through 18 extreme crash test conditions and more than 1.5 million hours of bench testing — the kind of engineering rigour that explains why Geely products consistently earn five-star safety ratings across multiple independent assessment programmes.

For GCC buyers in particular, the i-HEV's combination of ultra-low fuel consumption and zero charging dependency is directly relevant. Long intercity routes, high ambient temperatures, and limited public charging infrastructure make an intelligent hybrid (not a pure EV) the most practical advanced powertrain choice for the majority of Gulf drivers.

Geely's new racing chapter

One of the more quietly significant announcements tied to Geely's 2026 season was the arrival of Geely Preface TCR, marking the brand's decision to shift its TCR World Tour programme away from the Lynk & Co 03+ and on to the Preface platform. It is a move that gives Geely its own racing identity rather than relying on a sister brand to carry the motor sport narrative.