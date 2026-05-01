For the past 10 to 15 years, China has been building the capacity, supply chains, battery ecosystem and manufacturing scale needed to challenge the carmakers that once defined the global industry, such as Germany's BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Italy's Ferrari and the US' Tesla. For a long time, Chinese automakers were seen as fast followers, strong on price but weak on product, design and brand power.

BYD has now moved past Tesla in global EV sales and market presence, while Tesla has had to deal with weaker deliveries and a more competitive market than it faced even a few years ago. The bigger point, however, is not only that BYD beat Tesla in a sales race. The bigger point is that China has changed the terms of the race itself.

At the time, his reaction did not seem completely unreasonable. Tesla was building itself into the face of high-end electric mobility, while BYD was still known largely for affordable cars, plug-in hybrids and batteries. One company looked like the future. The other looked like a domestic Chinese player trying to survive in a difficult market.

More than a decade ago, Elon Musk laughed when he was asked whether BYD could become a serious competitor to Tesla. During a 2011 Bloomberg interview, he responded with the now-famous line: “Have you seen their car?” He went on to say, “I don’t think they have a great product. I don’t think it’s particularly attractive. The technology is not very strong.”

Electric car sales rose by more than 20% in 2025 to around 21 million units, with one in four cars sold globally being electric, according to the IEA. In China, the shift is even more compelling, with electric cars accounting for more than half of all annual car sales for the first time.

BYD is only one part of that story. By early 2026, there were around 129 active Chinese EV brands, all fighting for visibility, scale and market share. Many of them are clearly playing the long game. Margins may matter later, but right now the priority is to get the cars on the road, win trust, build brand familiarity and prove that Chinese automakers can do more than compete on price, which is already showing results.

In a world where almost everything feels more expensive, buyers are no longer looking at electric vehicles only as a technology statement. They are looking at price, range, features, software, after-sales support and long-term value. The badge still matters, but it does not matter in the same way it used to. A growing number of consumers are asking: Why should I pay three times more for a legacy brand if a Chinese EV gives me more technology for less money?

I also visited a couple of factories during the trip. Full disclosure, this was my first time inside a car factory, so I was seeing the process with fresh eyes. But even with that caveat, the scale and efficiency were hard to miss.

That may sound exaggerated, but it is hard to walk through a 380,000 square-metre exhibition space filled with 1,451 vehicles from 21 countries and regions, including 181 global premieres and 71 concept cars, and not feel that something significant is happening. The density of new models was overwhelming. The level of technology packed into the vehicles was even more striking.

I saw this shift up close at the Beijing Auto Show, one of the most anticipated car events in the world. It is the kind of event where automakers come to flex, and this year, Chinese brands did exactly that.

The West once dismissed China’s EV ambitions as a volume game, which was a mistake. The next phase will be about technology, manufacturing speed and consumer trust. On all three fronts, China is already much further ahead than many people realise.

This does not mean European and American brands are finished. That would be too simplistic. Legacy carmakers still have engineering depth, brand heritage, motorsport history, design credibility and loyal customers. But they are no longer competing in a market where their names alone can carry them.

The level of automation was something else. AI systems and robots were central to the production process. Some manufacturers claimed that one car rolls off the assembly line every 58 seconds. Walking through the facility, I could see why that claim did not feel impossible. A large part of the heavy work, from fitting seats to placing window panes and handling other repetitive tasks, was being done by robots in seconds. The human teams were focused more on inspections, testing, technical adjustments and quality checks.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.