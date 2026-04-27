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China’s automakers showcase future of driving in Beijing

Foreign automakers lean on Chinese tech as EV battle intensifies at world’s top car fair

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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China’s top automakers unveil cutting-edge models and technology at the Beijing Auto Show, highlighting advances in intelligent driving, ultrafast charging, and electric vehicles. More than 1,450 vehicles are on display, including 181 global debuts. Above, a musician plays next to a Dreame Nebula Next 01 concept car at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing.
China’s top automakers unveil cutting-edge models and technology at the Beijing Auto Show, highlighting advances in intelligent driving, ultrafast charging, and electric vehicles. More than 1,450 vehicles are on display, including 181 global debuts. Above, a musician plays next to a Dreame Nebula Next 01 concept car at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing.
AFP
1/11
Attendees look at a concept vehicle from Buick during Auto China 2026 in Beijing,
AP
2/11
Visitors take souvenir photo with the Avatr Vision Xpectra Concept model showcased at the Auto China 2026, in Beijing,
AP
3/11
A worker prepares a flying vehicle from XPENG during Auto China 2026 in Beijing,
AP
4/11
Security personnel stand around the L600 prototype flying vehicle from INFLYNC during Auto China 2026 in Beijing,
AP
5/11
A Mercedes Benz GLC SUV model car is displayed the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing .
AFP
6/11
The Hongqi Tian Gong flying car prototype is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing.
AP
7/11
Visitors look at a SU7 model from Chinese automaker Xiaomi dismantled apart is showcased at the Auto China 2026, in Beijing.
AP
8/11
Artists perform to promote the Chinese automaker Chery new QQ3 model showcased at the Auto China 2026, in Beijing,
AP
9/11
Dancers perform next to a Roewe 07 concept car at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on April 26, 2026.
AFP
10/11
A cleaner works near a flying vehicle prototype from Chinese battery giant CATL during Auto China 2026 in Beijing,
AP
11/11
A man looks at a humanoid robot on the Chery stand at the Beijing Auto Show.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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