At Auto China 2026, GAC put the i60 and N60, described by the company as its “Overseas Twin Stars,” at the centre of its global expansion message. The models are designed around a dual-powertrain strategy covering pure electric and range-extended options, with the company presenting them as vehicles suited to both daily commutes and longer journeys.

The comment points to a wider change in how Chinese automakers are approaching the Gulf. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are now among the key test markets for a broader mix of SUVs, electric vehicles, range-extended models, hybrids, digital services, and fleet solutions, supported by local showrooms, service networks, and parts operations, as opposed to once being treated only as export destinations for petrol cars or early-stage EV launches.

“The ‘GAC Overseas Twin Stars,’ i60 and N60, launched globally at this year’s Auto China, are exactly this kind of ‘global vehicle,’” Wang said. “Moving beyond the limitations of a single-technology route, they adopt a strategic pure electric + range-extended dual-powertrain approach, built around real mobility scenarios of global users and offering solutions for everything from daily commuting to long-distance travel.”

GAC’s challenge now is to convert growth momentum into customer trust. Chinese carmakers have gained attention in the Gulf by offering high-spec vehicles at competitive prices, but the next phase will be harder. Buyers will want proof that brands can deliver spare parts, maintenance support, software reliability, warranty execution and resale value over several years.

That aspect will matter most in the UAE, where consumers have more choice than ever across petrol SUVs, hybrids, premium EVs and newer Chinese nameplates. GAC’s pitch is that it can compete across all those categories without forcing buyers into one technology path too early. GAC wants to sell more cars in the Gulf, but its larger goal is to become a brand that local consumers trust for the full life of the vehicle.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.