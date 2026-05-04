EV revolution is here — Tesla dominates, China is winning the volume war, Musk wins premium battle

Tesla's efficiency: Two models delivering more sales than the next several Chinese entries combined shows the power of platform sharing and brand loyalty.

China's breadth: The diversity of models (compact city cars like the Wuling Mini EV, family SUVs, and luxury options from NIO) indicates a maturing ecosystem capable of serving every segment.

European and Japanese presence: MG (SAIC-owned) and Toyota represent non-Chinese, non-Tesla entries, but they trail far behind.

Market access realities: Tesla's strength is particularly pronounced in markets like the US and Europe, where tariffs and trade policies limit direct competition from many low-cost Chinese imports. In open markets, Chinese volume is even more dominant. @stats_feed

Notably, VinFast sold 6,795 Limo Green vehicles in 2026 March, making it the best-selling model for the month for the Vietnamese EV maker.

VF 3 saw 4,729 vehicles delivered in March, while the VF 5 and Herio Green with the Herio Green developed based on the VF 5, recorded 4,218 vehicles delivered.

VF 6 posted 3,152 vehicles delivered; VF MPV 7 recorded 2,521 vehicles delivered, while the Minio Green and the VF 7 recorded 1,969 vehicles and 1,732 vehicles delivered, respectively.