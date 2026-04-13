EV makers eye Philippines as Manila sets ₱60-billion incentives, ends ICE subsidy amid global oil shock

EVIS is expected to prioritise battery manufacturing, assembly, charging infrastructure and e-public transport.

Industry groups say several Asian and European EV brands have initiated exploratory talks, seeing an opportunity as policy support shifts decisively toward electrified mobility

EV sales in Southeast Asia grew by over 60% in 2025, led by Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The CARS programme set a target of 200,000 units per participant over six years, with billions of pesos in incentives.

Transport accounts for about 30% of the Philippines’ energy use, much of it oil-based.