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German President Steinmeier visits Manila as Marcos eyes stronger defence, trade, and Indo-Pacific ties

Rare German presidential visit underscores 70 years of diplomatic ties

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is set to welcome German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the latter's state visit to the Philippines.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is set to welcome German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the latter's state visit to the Philippines.
Gulf News File photo

Manila: German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to land here on Monday for a state visit aimed at strengthening political, economic, and security ties between Manila and Berlin, the Presidential Communications Office said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is will formally welcome Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Budenbender at Villamor Air Base late Monday evening, marking the start of a high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The visit comes as both nations seek to deepen cooperation on defense, maritime security, climate change, renewable energy, trade, investment, and broader regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to Philippine officials.

On Tuesday, Steinmeier will lay a wreath at the shrine of national hero Dr. José Rizal before proceeding to Malacañang Palace, where he will receive full military honours.

The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks and witness the signing of agreements, followed by a joint press briefing.

Steinmeier is also scheduled to visit Fort Santiago and the Rizal Museum in Intramuros, highlighting historical ties between the Philippines and Germany.

Philippine hero spent time in Germany

Beyond official talks, the German president will tour Lufthansa Technik Philippines, a major aircraft maintenance hub that trains Filipino workers to German technical standards, underscoring growing industrial cooperation between the two countries.

He is also expected to meet Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, co-founder of Rappler, to discuss press freedom and democratic governance.

Steinmeier’s visit follows recent diplomatic stops in Indonesia and precedes a planned trip to Uzbekistan.

It also marks a rare visit by a German head of state to Manila — the last being in 1963.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Germany span more than 70 years, with Germany now serving as one of the Philippines’ largest European trading and investment partners.

$7.3 billion bilateral trade

Bilateral trade reached an estimated $7.3 billion in 2025, driven by exports and strong German investment in sectors including manufacturing, information technology services, banking, and aviation maintenance.

Officials say the visit reflects Berlin’s growing engagement in the Indo-Pacific and its support for a rules-based international order, particularly amid rising geopolitical competition in the region.

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