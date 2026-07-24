German military to withdraw two vessels from Red Sea: defence ministry

Vessels exit Djibouti deployment amid diplomatic progress between US and Iran
Germany will withdraw two naval vessels from the Red Sea after concluding that the ships are no longer required for a potential mine-clearing mission in the Strait of Hormuz, the Defense Ministry said, reflecting an easing of immediate operational requirements following recent diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran.
The vessels — a Fulda minehunter and the support ship Mosel — were deployed through the Suez Canal in June and stationed in Djibouti with about 140 personnel, including mine-clearance divers, autonomous underwater systems and force protection teams.
They had been placed on standby in case Iran mined the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping lanes.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had said any deployment into the Strait would depend on political and diplomatic developments, as well as the consent of regional states, including Iran and Oman.
The vessels were part of Germany's contribution to European efforts to safeguard freedom of navigation rather than a combat mission.
The withdrawal comes as Germany continues to participate in the European Union's Operation Aspides, which protects commercial shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement.
Berlin is also maintaining its naval contribution to the U.N. peacekeeping mission off Lebanon (UNIFIL) through the end of 2026.
Although the two ships are leaving the Red Sea, Berlin cautioned that the security environment across the Middle East remains fragile.
Houthi attacks on commercial vessels continue, and European governments remain concerned that any renewed escalation between Washington and Tehran could again threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.