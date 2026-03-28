33 million litres/day: Diesel consumption in the Philippines — a data-driven look at diesel dependence and the electrification challenge

Electrification: A solution to the Philippines' diesel dilemma?
Manila: The Philippines faces ongoing energy security pressures.
This was highlighted by recent government actions amid global oil market volatility induced by the Mideast war.
According to data from the Philippine National Oil Co (PNOC) and the Department of Energy references cited in recent analyses, the country consumes roughly 33 million litres of diesel daily.
On March 26, 2026, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced the arrival of the first diesel shipment under the "Emergency Energy Security Program", approximately 22.58 million litres (or 142,000 barrels).
This single shipment was coverred all over the local media.
What's not so clear was the context: 22.58 million litres would cover national diesel needs for only ≈0.684 days (22,578,000 / 33,000,000) — or about 16.4 hours.
In other words, it wouldn’t even last a full day.
This stark reality underscores the scale of daily fuel consumption in the Asian nation of 116 million inhabitants — and its vulnerability of relying on imported fossil fuels.
The numbers are staggering. Let's have a closer look:
Diesel is a cornerstone of the Philippine energy mix.
It powers trucks, buses, utility vehicles, generators, industry, and some marine transport.
At 33 million litres/day, it accounts for a major share of petroleum demand.
Transport remains the dominant user. Diesel and gasoline together driving the bulk of road fuel demand.
While exact daily gasoline figures fluctuate, transport-sector estimates place gasoline consumption in the range of 19–25 million litres/day in recent years (derived from annual transport volumes of ~44–45 million barrels for gasoline).
Combined, road transport fuels (diesel + gasoline) represent the largest slice of fossil fuel use, far outpacing other sectors.
The recent shipment news puts this into sharp perspective: even large emergency imports provide only marginal relief against steady daily burn rates.
Electrifying the vehicle and truck fleet offers a path to reduce oil import dependence, cut emissions, and improve energy security.
What it means in electricity terms:
Based on the computations directly on the provided daily diesel consumption data (33 million litres/day), and treating it as the primary fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and trucks (the dominant diesel users), then extending the logic to light EVs where gasoline data informs a parallel estimate.
Step-by-step energy conversion (with efficiency adjustment)
Thermal energy content of diesel
Diesel has an approximate lower heating value of ~10 kWh per liter (standard engineering approximation based on ~36 MJ/L; precise value is 9.9–10.0 kWh/L).
Daily thermal energy from diesel: 33,000,000 L/day×10 kWhL=330,000 MWh/day = 330 GWh/day
Tank-to-wheel efficiency of diesel vehicles/trucks
Internal combustion engines (especially diesel trucks) convert only about 30–35% of thermal energy into useful mechanical work (real-world fleet average accounts for traffic, idling, and load factors).
Using a conservative 30% for the mixed fleet, we find out that:
Grid-to-wheel efficiency of electric trucks/EVs
Battery EVs achieve ~85% efficiency from grid electricity to wheels (including ~10% charging losses and high motor efficiency).
Translating diesel consumption into its electric equivalent, the numbers reveal just how much more efficient electric mobility can be.
Starting with the total thermal energy demand and accounting for the relatively low efficiency of internal combustion engines (ICE), then applying an approximate efficiency factor, the calculation becomes: 330 × 0.30 × 0.85 ≈ 116.5 GWh per day.
This adjustment reflects a key reality: electric vehicles deliver roughly three times the useful energy output compared to ICE vehicles, thanks to far less energy lost as heat.
From there, converting daily energy demand into continuous power gives a clearer systems-level picture.
Spread across 24 hours, 116.5 GWh per day translates to about 4,854 MW, or roughly 4.85 gigawatts (GW), which can be rounded off to 5GW.
5 GW: In practical terms, that means replacing the entire diesel fleet with electric trucks and EVs would require a steady, around-the-clock power supply of nearly 5 GW.
This is substantial amount, and poses the next challenge for the country's energy policy makers.
But given the modern grid-scale generation and renewable energy expansion, it's within reach, achievable target.
Gasoline-powered cars and motorcycles consume roughly 20 million litres/day (scaled from transport-sector data).
Using the same methodology (gasoline 9 kWh/L thermal, ~25% ICE efficiency, 85% EV efficiency), the additional electricity demand would be on the order of 2.5–3 GW.
Combined fleet switch (diesel trucks + gasoline vehicles): roughly 7–8 GW average power —still a significant but manageable addition to the national grid when phased in alongside renewable expansion.
This is average power, not installed capacity.
Actual generation capacity needed would be higher to handle peak charging (evenings), transmission losses, and renewable intermittency.
A 50–100% buffer for firm capacity or storage might push total new build to 8–15 GW, depending on the rollout timeline and grid upgrades.
Charging infrastructure and timing: Smart charging, vehicle-to-grid, and off-peak incentives could flatten the load curve dramatically.
Efficiency gains are conservative — real-world EV trucks often achieve 3–4× better energy use than diesel equivalents.
Philippines installed power generating capacity: Currently exceeds 30 GW, with peak demand historically in the 15–20 GW range. Adding 5 GW for diesel trucks (or 8 GW total) aligns with planned renewable and baseload growth targets.
The 22.58 million-litre diesel shipment lasting less than a day is not just a headline — it’s a data point.
It illustrates the Philippines' systemic exposure to global oil shocks.
Replacing 33 million litres of daily diesel requires roughly ~4.85 GW of average electricity.
In practical terms, this is just a fraction of the energy currently wasted as heat in internal combustion engines.
With targeted policy, incentives for EV adoption, and renewable scaling, the Philippines can turn its high fuel consumption from a vulnerability into a catalyst for a cleaner, more secure energy future.
Every crisis, rightly understood, carries within it the seed of a greater good yet to be realised.
At such an hour, it becomes the duty of government — acting with unity of purpose and steadiness of will alongside its citizens and corporate entities — to marshal its full strength toward a common aim.
The electrification of its trucks and vehicles, alongside other practical and necessary reforms, is a challenge to be tackled with a whole-of-nation strategy.
In doing so, the Asian nation would not only lessen its daily dependence upon imported fuel and bring greater stability to energy cost, but would also clear the air of its cities, reduce the burden of emissions upon the land, and fortify the nation’s resilience against the uncertainties of the world beyond its shores.
[Note: Data sources for computations are based on the Department of Energy/PNOC daily diesel figure of ~33M litres for diesel, and up to 25 million litres/day for gasoline in recent years. This is derived from annual transport volumes of ~44–45 million barrels for gasoline in the Philippines. Real-world data would require detailed modeling of fleet composition, duty cycles, and grid integration.]