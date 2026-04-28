Philippines: Diesel slashed by ₱12.94/L as DOE moves to cushion Filipinos from global oil shock

DoE announces sharp rollback in diesel, kerosene prices effective Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Manila: Philippine motorists are set to see one of the year’s biggest fuel price cuts after the Department of Energy announced a sharp rollback in diesel and kerosene prices effective today (Tuesday, April 28, 2026), even as global oil markets remain volatile due to tensions in the Middle East.
Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said diesel prices will drop by ₱12.94 per litre,.
Estimated pump prices ranging from ₱75.93 ($1.25) to ₱101.96 ($1.68) per litre depending on location.
Kerosene prices will fall even further, by ₱15.71 per litre, with adjusted prices between ₱125.39 and ₱147.98.
Gasoline prices, however, will edge up by ₱0.53 per litre.
“There will be a rollback tomorrow at ₱12.94 minimum. The estimated pump price range for diesel is ₱75.93 to ₱101.96,” Garin told local media on Monday (April 27), noting that prices vary by station depending on delivery distance from fuel depots.
Pump prices had climbed steadily since late February after escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran disrupted global oil supply routes and pushed up international crude benchmarks.
To stabilise local supply, the DOE said four diesel shipments arranged through the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) have arrived in the country, totaling about 178 million liters — enough to cover roughly five days of buffer stock.
The shipments arrived in phases: more than 22.6 million liters from Japan docked in Batangas on March 26, while two deliveries totaling over 103 million litres were received in Subic.
A final shipment of more than 52 million litres arrived in Davao.
“The arrival of all four diesel shipments shows that the government is acting with urgency to protect the country’s fuel supply,” Garin said.
“As the Middle East conflict continues, our priority is to ensure the Philippines remains prepared, adequately supplied, and able to respond swiftly to developments that may affect fuel availability and market stability.”
The rollback offers temporary relief to transport operators, businesses and households that have absorbed weeks of rising fuel costs amid global uncertainty.