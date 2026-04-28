GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Philippines: Diesel slashed by ₱12.94/L as DOE moves to cushion Filipinos from global oil shock

DoE announces sharp rollback in diesel, kerosene prices effective Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Philippine Department of Energy (DoE) has announced a rollback in diesel prices on April 28, 2026. The agency required coconut methyl ester (CME) blend for all diesel fuel sold across the country will be set at 3 percent (B3) from October 1, 2024.
The Philippine Department of Energy (DoE) has announced a rollback in diesel prices on April 28, 2026. The agency required coconut methyl ester (CME) blend for all diesel fuel sold across the country will be set at 3 percent (B3) from October 1, 2024.
Jay Hilotin | Gulf News

Manila: Philippine motorists are set to see one of the year’s biggest fuel price cuts after the Department of Energy announced a sharp rollback in diesel and kerosene prices effective today (Tuesday, April 28, 2026), even as global oil markets remain volatile due to tensions in the Middle East.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said diesel prices will drop by ₱12.94 per litre,.

Estimated pump prices ranging from ₱75.93 ($1.25) to ₱101.96 ($1.68) per litre depending on location.

Kerosene prices will fall even further, by ₱15.71 per litre, with adjusted prices between ₱125.39 and ₱147.98.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Gasoline prices, however, will edge up by ₱0.53 per litre.

“There will be a rollback tomorrow at ₱12.94 minimum. The estimated pump price range for diesel is ₱75.93 to ₱101.96,” Garin told local media on Monday (April 27), noting that prices vary by station depending on delivery distance from fuel depots.

Pump prices had climbed steadily since late February after escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran disrupted global oil supply routes and pushed up international crude benchmarks.

Diesel shipments via PNOC

To stabilise local supply, the DOE said four diesel shipments arranged through the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) have arrived in the country, totaling about 178 million liters — enough to cover roughly five days of buffer stock.

The shipments arrived in phases: more than 22.6 million liters from Japan docked in Batangas on March 26, while two deliveries totaling over 103 million litres were received in Subic.

A final shipment of more than 52 million litres arrived in Davao.

“The arrival of all four diesel shipments shows that the government is acting with urgency to protect the country’s fuel supply,” Garin said.

“As the Middle East conflict continues, our priority is to ensure the Philippines remains prepared, adequately supplied, and able to respond swiftly to developments that may affect fuel availability and market stability.”

The rollback offers temporary relief to transport operators, businesses and households that have absorbed weeks of rising fuel costs amid global uncertainty.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A petrol pump in the Philippines: Oil prices slid on Tuesday on expectations of fresh Iran-US talks in Islamabad, with hopes that diplomacy could ease Middle East supply risks. OilPrice.com data showed WTI crude at $86.58, down 0.84, or 0.96%, while Brent crude stood at $94.96, down 0.52, or 0.54%, at about 10:18 am Tokyo time (1:28 am GMT on April 21).

Philippines gets 52 million litres of diesel shipment

3m read
"Jeepneys", the king of public transport in the Philippines, are mostly powered by polluting, reconditioned or hand-me-down diesel engines from Japan. Driver groups and "operators" (owners) form a powerful lobby group.

Philippines: Rollback in diesel prices seen

2m read
A petrol pump in Sharjah

How much more are you paying for fuel this month?

3m read
UAE announces petrol and diesel prices for April 2026

UAE announces petrol and diesel prices for April 2026

1m read