Philippines gets 52 million litres of diesel shipment

A petrol pump in the Philippines: Oil prices slid on Tuesday on expectations of fresh Iran-US talks in Islamabad, with hopes that diplomacy could ease Middle East supply risks. OilPrice.com data showed WTI crude at $86.58, down 0.84, or 0.96%, while Brent crude stood at $94.96, down 0.52, or 0.54%, at about 10:18 am Tokyo time (1:28 am GMT on April 21). Jay Hilotin / Gulf News