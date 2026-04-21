Philippines gets 52 million litres of diesel shipment

Philippines adds diesel reserves amid dependence on imported fuel supplies
Manila: The Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) has received 44,199 metric tonnes of diesel shipment at the Port of Subic Bay in Zambales as the government works to bolster fuel reserves and cushion the effects of of global supply shocks.
The shipment, totaling about 329,505 barrels of diesel (or about 52 million litres), arrived on April 10 through the Philippine Coastal Storage and Pipeline Corp facility in Subic, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority said on Tuesday (April 21).
Officials said the delivery highlights the growing importance of the port as an emergency fuel logistics hub.
However, the 52 million litres of fresh diesel supply is only good for about 40 hours of the country's diesel demand.
SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator Ronnie Yambao said the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) issued a special permit as early as March 30 to speed up the importation process for PNOC Exploration Corp.
He said the permit allowed the company to bypass normal bureaucratic and customs procedures that could have delayed the fuel’s arrival.
As part of a broader emergency strategy, PNOC-EC plans to secure as much as 2 million barrels of oil and 22,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as buffer stocks.
The reserves are aimed to help shield the Philippines from supply crunch and price spikes driven by volatility in Middle East energy markets.
But officials acknowledged the cushion is limited.
Officials said that given lower current national demand for diesel, the fresh supply would last up to 10 days, underscoring how exposed the country remains to global oil shocks.
Based on recent data (2024-2026), the Philippines consumes approximately 30 to 33 million liters of diesel per day.
Until recently, most Filipino families prefer diesel-fuelled multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs).
This high rate of consumption is driven by the country's transport sector, particularly jeepneys, buses, and trucks, as well as industrial and power generation needs, making it a critical component of the national energy supply.
Total daily demand: Approximately 186,000–190,000 barrels of diesel, which converts to over 30 million liters daily.
Daily usage examples: A single traditional PUJ (jeepney) driver may consume roughly 30 to 40 liters of diesel daily.
Buffer rtocks: Recent government efforts aimed to secure emergency supplies, acknowledging that 22.5 million liters (142,000 barrels) of diesel constitute less than a full day's total national consumption.
These figures show that the Philippines relies heavily on imported diesel for daily economic activities.
The Subic Freeport, where the PCSPC facility is located, has become a frontline asset in managing the country's fuel supplies.
With storage capacity of about 6.3 million barrels, accounting for roughly 20% of the Philippines’ total fuel storage.
Originally built on infrastructure from the former US Naval Base, the Subic depot remains a major distribution point for diesel, gasoline and jet fuel to Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Northern Luzon.
As supply pressures mount, its role has taken on new urgency in the government’s effort to avert shortages and soften the economic blow of higher fuel costs.
The delivery, officials said, is another sign that fuel security has become a national priority as the Philippines braces for continued uncertainty in global energy markets.